FBI arrests unregistered agent charged with spying on Taiwan president’s family in U.S.

Special to WorldTribune, October 8, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, October 6, 2026

The FBI’s arrest of California realtor Wanying Zhang for spying on the family of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in the United States demonstrated the far-reaching resolve of the Chinese Communist Party’s political warfare against Taiwan and the fiercely independent Lai who took office in May 2024.

The Justice Department announced on Oct. 5 the arrest of Zhang Wanying, also known as Heather Yang, a real estate agent in Irvine, on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government.

This was not an isolated incident according to a report by journalist Matthew Fulco on LinkedIn.

Also on Oct. 5, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council stated that at least 126 Taiwanese in 140 cases have been subjected to “Chinese transnational repression” and the China “has repeatedly threatened the safety of those targeted and their families.”

Zhang was arrested on Oct. 4 at Los Angeles International Airport as she was about to board a flight for Shanghai.

Bill Essayli, a U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, posted on X: “We just arrested a Chinese foreign agent at LAX attempting to depart for China.”

The complaint in this case lays bare a brazen plot directed by the Chinese government to conduct a covert surveillance mission on U.S. soil targeting close relatives of a Taiwanese government official,” said FBI Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky, chief of the counterintelligence and espionage division.

“Wanying Zhang’s arrest for allegedly acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government makes clear how far China’s authoritarian regime will go to advance its goals.”

Zhang and an unnamed Chinese official both attended the University of International Relations in Beijing, which the CIA has identified as a training ground for intelligence officials closely linked to the Ministry of State Security, the main civilian intelligence agency

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Get The Big Picture

Like this: Like Loading...