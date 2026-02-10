FBI confirms investigation of 5 major areas of irregularities in Fulton County ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2026 Real World News



The FBI has “substantiated” major irregularities in how votes were counted in Fulton County, Georgia, according to an affidavit unsealed by a federal court on Tuesday.

FBI agents seized the county’s 2020 election ballots last month. Hugh Evans of the FBI Atlanta Field Office said in the affidavit that physical ballots were needed to determine whether the irregularities were administrative errors or intentional.

The affidavit included information from FBI interviews with about a dozen unnamed witnesses recounting various allegations that dated back to the disputed 2020 election in Georgia in which Joe Biden reportedly won by less than 12,000 votes.

“Some of those allegations have been disproven while some of those allegations have been substantiated, including through admissions by Fulton County,” Evans said. “This warrant application is part of an FBI criminal investigation into whether any of the improprieties were intentional acts that violated federal criminal laws.”

The affidavit, dated Jan. 28, cited five major areas of irregularities under investigation:

• Fulton County has admitted that it does not have scanned images of all the 528,777 ballots counted during the Original Count or the 527,925 ballots counted during the state’s first recount, a major loss of evidence.

• Fulton County has confirmed that during the Recount of votes, some ballots were scanned multiple times. “Ballot images made available in response to public record requests show ballots with unique markings duplicated within the ballot images.”

• During the Risk Limiting Audit, auditors counting the votes by hand reported vote tallies for batches inconsistent with the actual votes within the batch. “The State’s Performance Review Board reported that Secretary of State investigators confirmed inaccurate batch tallies from the Risk Limiting Audit.”

• Auditors assisting in the Risk Limiting Audit reported counting purported absentee ballots that had “never been creased or folded, as would be required for the ballot to be mailed to the voter and for the ballot to be returned in the sealed envelope requiring the voter’s signature for authentication.”

• On the day of the deadline to report the Recount results, Fulton County reported a recount totaling 511,343 ballots, 17,434 ballots fewer than the original count. “The following day, Fulton County then reported a total of 527,925 ballots counted.”

