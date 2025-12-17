FBI foils New Year’s Eve bombing plot, five ‘Trantifa’ terror suspects arrested

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 17, 2025

The FBI has arrested a fifth suspect in a New Year’s Eve bombing plot tied to a subgroup of a California-based communist “decolonization” outfit known as the Turtle Island Liberation Front.

In a post to X on Dec. 15, FBI Director Kash Patel noted: “Over the weekend, the @FBI disrupted a credible, imminent terrorist threat and arrested FOUR individuals connected to the Los Angeles area. The subjects self-identified as members of a radical offshoot of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), an extremist group motivated by pro-Palestinian, anti-law-enforcement, and anti-government ideology. They were allegedly planning coordinated IED bombing attacks on New Year’s Eve, targeting five separate locations across Los Angeles.”

The explosive devices were being assembled by the terrorists in a remote desert location when FBI agents swooped in on Friday, preventing what Attorney General Pam Bondi called a “massive and horrific terror plot.”

The four charged individuals—Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30; Zachary Aaron Page, 32; Dante Gaffield, 24; and Tina Lai, 41—all hail from the Los Angeles area. They face counts of conspiracy and possession of unregistered destructive devices, with more charges expected as evidence mounts.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli detailed how the plot stemmed from their involvement in the group’s “Order of Black Lotus” faction, which openly calls for uprising against capitalism.

The bombing plot likely would not have been prevented in the Biden-Harris regime, which focused on “phantom ‘white supremacists’ while ignoring the real dangers brewing in leftist echo chambers,” Steve Watson wrote for Modernity on Dec. 15.

President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to refocus federal resources on left-wing threats.

Essayli emphasized during a press conference that the investigation ramped up due to Trump’s executive order, which mobilized the DOJ to target “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist” networks.

“This investigation was initiated in part due to the September 2025 executive order signed by President Trump, to root out left-wing domestic terror organizations such as Antifa and other radical groups like Turtle Island Liberation Front,” Essayli stated.

The FBI New Orleans field office arrested a fifth individual believed to be linked to the TILF subgroup who was allegedly planning a separate violent attack, Patel said.

Independent journalists have reported that TILF, an Antifa-style cell obsessed with pro-Palestinian and anti-government rants, aimed to carry out coordinated IED attacks on five Los Angeles spots during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Investigative reporter Andy Ngo noted that, among the initial arrests by the FBI was Audrey Illeene Carroll, 30, who goes by the alias “Sky Miin.” Carroll, a black bloc regular, hinted at the plot months ago in online chats with a DSA activist, boasting that moves against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would hit the news.

Ngo added details on Carroll’s antics: “In June, Carroll interacted with DSA activist Christopher E. Winston @OGBlackRedGuard and suggested that what she was planning against @ICEgov would be on the news. In February, she admitted going to direct actions in black bloc—Antifa’s preferred uniform.”

One of the suspects, Zachary Aaron Page, appears to be transgender, going by the moniker “Cthulu’s daughter” in radical circles, Watson reported: “Photos and reports paint a picture of a deeply troubled individual entangled in the web of leftist ideology and personal chaos. This isn’t an isolated case—trans violence tied to extremism has reared its head before, yet mainstream media dodges the connection like it’s radioactive.”

Ngo reported that the fifth suspect, arrested in Louisiana and being held in Lafayette, is Trantifa militant Micah James Legnon.

Ngo noted: “Legnon is a trans activist and identifies as a female. His social media is filled with posts calling for the m—rder of people he labels as ‘fascists.’ ”

“This time, it’s an ex-Marine and former cop who ditched sanity for Trantifa extremism, underscoring how transgender ideology keeps fueling these deranged attacks on law enforcement and freedom,” Watson noted.

“Shockingly, this militant is an ex-Marine and former cop—proof that even those sworn to protect can spiral into leftist terror after embracing transgender ideology. It’s no isolated incident; it’s part of a pattern where transgender ideology intersects with violent extremism.”

The Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans. The Iowa high school shooter identified as a radical rainbow activist. The Nashville shooter identified as trans. The Colorado Springs shooter identified as non binary. The Denver shooter identified as trans. The Aberdeen… pic.twitter.com/YkSMm6EjpK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2024

