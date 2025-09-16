FBI investigating if others may have had advance knowledge of plot to kill Charlie Kirk

by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2025 Real World News



While President Donald Trump on Sunday said a “large group of people” are under federal investigation in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the FBI confirmed it is investigating if others had knowledge of the plot to kill the Turning Point USA founder but refused to alert authorities.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was apprehended following a 33-hour manhunt for gunning down Kirk during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Social media posts have tracked down multiple accounts tied to the transgender and furry communities that appeared to have prior knowledge of the assassination.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump blasted the Left for fomenting the kind of hatred that led to Kirk’s murder:

“If you look at the problem, the problem is on the Left. It’s not on the right. When you look at the agitators, you look at the scum that speaks so badly of our country, the American flag burnings all over the place — that’s the Left. That’s not the right.”

“We’ll be announcing,” Trump continued. “They’re already under major investigation. A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left [are] already under investigation.”

The New York Post reported on Sunday: “Law enforcement sources said that investigators are examining leftist groups both in Utah and online to figure out if they helped him with the shooting — or at least heard it was going to happen.”

“The probe includes groups in online gaming community Steam, as well as a pro-trans organization called Armed Queers SLC, which took down their Instagram after Kirk was killed, the source confirmed.”

Related: Shocking support for ‘political terrorism’ results in hit list on searchable data base, September 14, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that investigators are looking into the digital footprint of suspect Tyler Robinson and the people he communicated with online.

“He had a text message exchange, he the suspect, with another individual in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for,” Patel said in an interview on Fox News on Monday.

More than 20 individuals were involved in a separate group chat after the assassination, Patel said. Investigators are now looking for any communications involving those people that took place before the killing.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed that investigators are zeroing in on communications between people in Robinson’s online circle.

“We have a lot of good technical abilities, a lot of investigative abilities where we can scrub that entire network,” Bongino said Monday in a Fox News interview.

“You see this a lot in targeted killings, assassinations, school shootings, where the individual expresses in advance and a good swath of these cases, his desire or her desire to do these specific things and that appears to be the case here as well, where the intent component was there in advance and the target was announced in advance.”

Bongino says investigators are also trying to determine if anyone heard about the plot in advance but thought it might have been a joke.

“We’re looking into everything,” Bongino said.

The investigation is reportedly examining several social media posts that may not be tied directly to Robinson but appear to indicate advance knowledge of the plot to assassinate Kirk. Screen shots of the now deleted posts mention Kirk and fantasize about his death, the Washington Free Beacon reports. Some of those accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals, according to the report.

“itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO,” one of the messages states. Kirk was killed by a single gunshot at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Robinson had also written a note saying he was planning to carry out the killing but it was apparently destroyed. “This is the troubling part of the investigation,” Bongino said. “There appear to have been multiple warning signs.”

“He clearly had some obsession with Charlie Kirk,” Bongino said. “Clearly, this was an ideologically motivated attack.”

“His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology and even more so in these last couple of years,” Patel said. On Sunday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that Robinson had spent a large amount of time scrolling the “dark corners of the internet” and may have become “radicalized.”

Patel also said on Monday that investigators have linked Robinson to the shooting through DNA on the towel wrapped around the bolt-action rifle that was recovered in the woods near the crime scene and from a screwdriver left on the Utah Valley University roof where he allegedly carried out the killing.

Patel also confirmed that Robinson is not cooperating with investigators.