FDA investigating Covid injection deaths ‘across multiple age groups’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 10, 2025 Real World News



The Food and Drug Administration is investigating deaths “across multiple age groups” that are potentially linked to the Covid injection, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As of Aug. 28, there were 38,773 reports of Covid shot deaths filed in VAERS among all age groups, according to the OpenVAERS Project. More recent numbers are not publicly available.

The Defender noted: “The actual number of deaths is likely much higher, since VAERS has historically been shown to report less than 1% of all adverse events.”

A 2022 audit by React19, an organization advocating on behalf of Covid jab injury victims and their families, found that 1 in 3 adverse event reports in VAERS were not posted publicly or were deleted.

Initially, the review focused on possible child deaths, which FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary announced in September.

Last month, a leaked memo from a senior FDA official claimed the Covid shots have been linked to at least 10 deaths of young children.

Dr. Vinay Prasad, who heads up the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said a recent review of 96 deaths among children ages 7 to 16 concluded that “no fewer than 10” were related to the shot. The deaths were reported to VAERS between 2021 and 2024.

According to the memo, the estimated 10 deaths is “certainly an underestimate due to underreporting, and inherent bias in attribution.”

Prasad implied that the deaths were linked to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“This is a profound revelation,” Prasad wrote. “For the first time, the US FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

Meanwhile, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) reported it filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA on Monday asking the agency to revoke the licenses for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid shots.

The petition alleges the FDA granted the licenses without requiring the manufacturers to meet the legal standards that typically govern licensed vaccines.

CHD urged the public to comment on the petition.

The petition asks Makary to determine that the two mRNA vaccines — Comirnaty and Spikevax — are misbranded and adulterated.

Attorney Ray Flores, outside counsel to CHD and one of the petition’s signatories, said the petition should “become the focal point for exposing Covid-19 vaccines.”

Support Free Press Foundation