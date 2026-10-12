Federal judge signed off on Ilhan Omar search

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 12, 2026

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations searched the Washington, D.C., home of Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday, under a search warrant authorized by a federal district court judge.

The Department of Justice stated that the pre-dawn raid is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Sources familiar with the probe indicate it relates to a multi-year investigation involving immigration and fraud allegations, which administration officials previously signaled would be investigated.

The investigation appears to be focusing on whether Omar and her father lied on immigration papers filled out when she was a teen, as the statute of limitations on her alleged marriage to her brother has already expired.

A former immigration official previously told the New York Post that if Omar’s father lied on citizenship paperwork and she went along with the lie, it “would wipe her out from naturalization.”

A top immigration official also told the Post: “If there’s enough evidence that she or [her father] lied on her immigration application to become a United States citizen, whether it was one time or several times, the Trump Administration could initiate a denaturalization process that would strip her of her citizenship.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin previously suggested that Omar’s citizenship is illegitimate, saying: “If we can prove that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you.”

Last month, Border Czar Tom Homan also suggested that Omar “lied or misrepresented” herself when becoming a citizen and that she can “absolutely” be denaturalized if that is proven.

Omar claimed she is the victim of Trump Administration efforts to “target political enemies.”

“I’m ok,” Omar said in a statement released on X, which limited the accounts that can reply.

She continued: “Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.”

“I will not be silenced,” she added.

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