Federal judge signed off on Ilhan Omar search

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 12, 2026

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations searched the Washington, D.C., home of Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday, under a search warrant authorized by a federal district court judge.

The Department of Justice stated that the pre-dawn raid is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Sources familiar with the probe indicate it relates to a multi-year investigation involving immigration and fraud allegations, which administration officials previously signaled would be investigated.

The investigation appears to be focusing on whether Omar and her father lied on immigration papers filled out when she was a teen, as the statute of limitations on her alleged marriage to her brother has already expired.

A former immigration official previously told the New York Post that if Omar’s father lied on citizenship paperwork and she went along with the lie, it “would wipe her out from naturalization.”

A top immigration official also told the Post: “If there’s enough evidence that she or [her father] lied on her immigration application to become a United States citizen, whether it was one time or several times, the Trump Administration could initiate a denaturalization process that would strip her of her citizenship.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin previously suggested that Omar’s citizenship is illegitimate, saying: “If we can prove that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you.”

Last month, Border Czar Tom Homan also suggested that Omar “lied or misrepresented” herself when becoming a citizen and that she can “absolutely” be denaturalized if that is proven.

Omar claimed she is the victim of Trump Administration efforts to “target political enemies.”

“I’m ok,” Omar said in a statement released on X, which limited the accounts that can reply.

She continued: “Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.”

“I will not be silenced,” she added.

🚨 JUST IN: HSI INVESTIGATORS are on scene RIGHT NOW outside Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home DOJ is involved. The raid on her house took place at 6AM, PRE-DAWN: “Federal CRIMINAL investigation” 🔥 And the entire search even got JUDICIAL approval. Ilhan Omar is furious, agents have been there for hours! It’s finally happening. The case is building, and OMAR is under federal criminal investigation. The left will cry “weaponization,” but a FEDERAL JUDGE SIGNED OFF ON THIS. It’s unclear if her Minnesota home is next. Border Czar Tom Homan confirmed that ICE has an ongoing criminal investigation tied to the immigration fraud allegations against Omar. JD Vance said months ago that DOJ was looking into it. For years, the media called this a conspiracy theory. Now a federal judge has signed a search warrant! Nobody is above the law, NOT even a sitting member of Congress The truth is coming out! I VOTED FOR THIS RAID — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026

The pre-dawn raid of Ilhan Omar is part of an immigration fraud investigation into documents filled out when she came into the United States. When Liz Collin of Alpha News last came on the show, she explained that her parents may have lied about her age to fraudulently get her citizenship. Ilhan has always claimed she came to America as a ‘child’ and was naturalized as a minor at 17 — but new documents show she may have been 18. That is really important because as an adult Illhan would have to apply for citizenship herself and not be waved in as a minor dependent of her war criminal father. “Omar has repeatedly claimed that she became a citizen at the age of 17. But based on public records, Omar was actually 18 in the year 2000, when her father became eligible to apply for citizenship.” “Just two days later, her congressional staff contacted the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library, this is back in 2019, to change the Congresswoman’s date of birth from October 4th, 1981 to October 4th, 1982.” “Omar would not have been a minor when her father applied to be a citizen. So you have Representative Omar changing her birth year.” Public records indicate Omar was 18 when she immigrated to the U.S., which would have made her ineligible to enter as a minor under her father. Illhan Omar may have committed immigration fraud to become a legal American Citizen. If the DOJ and DHS proves this, it would be massive. https://t.co/94J4vREeev — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2026

WaPo reports that the federal criminal fraud investigation investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is called “World War 11”, an apparent reference to a recent comment Omar made when she said the Alien Enemies Act hadn’t been used since “World War Eleven”. https://t.co/wKj1XEBGkM — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2026

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