Special to WorldTribune, November 27, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, November 24, 2026

A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 24 convicted Huawei Technologies and three subsidiaries on 10 of 12 criminal counts, including bank and wire fraud, Iran sanctions violations, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to steal U.S. trade secrets.

Furthermore, the Department of Justice stated, the tech giant headquartered in Shenzen, China, not only provided Iran with its “internet backbone” but served as a “component of the Iranian intelligence apparatus, Zaeim, to monitor and censor its users’ access to the internet.

Convicted were Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., along with Huawei Device Co. Ltd., Futurewei Technologies Inc., and Huawei Device USA Inc. Huawei had been added to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Entity List in May 2019, limiting its access to American technology.

The jury found that prosecutors proved Huawei concealed its ties to subsidiary Skycom to mislead global banks, secure financing, maintain U.S.-dollar clearing access, and provide telecom, internet surveillance, and protest-monitoring technology to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

“Huawei is found guilty of serious crimes — it is not a good company gone bad, it’s a company addicted to criminal acts to start with,” former Geostrategy-Direct contributing editor and Trump Administration China advisor Miles Yu noted on social media.

The jury convicted Huawei of conspiring to steal proprietary technology from companies including T-Mobile, Cisco, CNEX, Quintel, and Fujitsu.

According to the statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice:

“Huawei and its subsidiaries assisted the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran by providing turnkey services with respect to an internet backbone and broader accessibility for mobile networks in the country. Huawei also helped the Iranian regime and a component of the Iranian intelligence apparatus, Zaeim, to monitor and censor its users’ access to the internet. Testimony further established that Huawei provided surveillance cameras that enabled the Iranian regime to monitor protest activity,”

“Huawei conducted its business in Iran under the name ‘Skycom.’ Huawei repeatedly lied about the nature of its business in Iran, falsely telling banks, journalists, and the U.S. government that it did not assist Iran’s government, military, or intelligence community; that it began restricting its business in Iran in 2011; that Skycom was a business partner, rather than a wholly-owned subsidiary; and that Huawei complied with all applicable sanctions. Huawei knew that all of those statements were materially false and misleading.”

Jurors acquitted Huawei on two counts: racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly scheduled sentencing for Sept. 14, 2027, where the defendants face potential criminal fines, forfeiture, and restitution.

Huawei said it plans to appeal.

“For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft. Thanks to the work of the FBI and our federal prosecutors, those who engaged in these criminal activities will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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