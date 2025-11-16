Feds hit sanctuary Charlotte: Murderers, rapists, pedophiles among illegals arrested

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 16, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deployed agents to the streets of Charlotte to arrest illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, and pedophiles, who had been released back on to North Carolina’s streets because of sanctuary policies.

“Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced DHS law enforcement is surging resources for Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina,” DHS said in a statement.

“This DHS operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to the Tar Heel State because they knew sanctuary politicians would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets. Nearly 1,400 detainers across North Carolina have not been honored—releasing criminal illegal aliens into North Carolina’s neighborhoods.”

Among those caught in Operation Charlotte’s Web:

• Jordan Renato Castillo-Chavez: A criminal illegal alien from Costa Rica, Castillo-Chavez was arrested for indecent liberties with a child, first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted statutory sexual offense with a child less than 15 years old, and solicitation of a child by a computer. He had been released after authorities failed to honor an ICE detainer.

• Jose Ulloa-Martinez: A criminal illegal alien from Honduras, Ulloa-Martinez was arrested for murder. He had been released after authorities failed to honor an ICE detainer.

• Osman Armondo Paz-Ortiz: A criminal illegal alien from Honduras, Paz-Ortiz was arrested for statutory sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child, and sex acts by a substitute parent/custodian. He had been released after authorities failed to honor an ICE detainer.

• Jeferson Moises Martinez-Sorto: A criminal illegal alien from Honduras, Martinez-Sorto was arrested for sexual battery, resisting an officer, and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. He had been released after authorities failed to honor an ICE detainer.

• William Santos-Roca: A criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, Santos-Roca was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. The day after that arrest, he was arrested for a DWI. Even with the two arrests and previous arrests for a hit-and-run and multiple DWIs he was released after authorities in North Carolina failed to honor an ICE detainer.

• Olvin Esau Calero-Martinez: A criminal illegal alien from Honduras, Calero-Martinez has a career criminal history which includes vehicle theft, larceny, trespassing, burglary and forced entry, property damage, possession of stolen property, and drug possession. He had been released after authorities failed to honor an ICE detainer.

“Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors,” Assistant Secretary of DHS Tricia McLaughlin said.

“We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens. President Trump and Secretary Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t.”

One of those sanctuary politicians, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles complained that the federal presence in the city is “causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty” and that residents “simply want to go about their lives.”

DHS said the Democrat-run sanctuary city has ignored more than 1,400 ICE detainers.

Support Free Press Foundation