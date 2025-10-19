Fetterman describes unsuccessful efforts to talk sense to Democrat Party

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2025 Real World News



Between the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, Democrats lost about 2.1 million voters across the 30 states that track registration by political party, according to a New York Times analysis of data gathered by the L2 tracking firm.

Over the same period, the Republican Party gained 2.4 million registered voters.

Democrats also saw their registered voter advantage dwindle in four battleground states — Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania — all of which President Donald Trump carried on Nov. 5, 2024.

MAGA is trumping wokeism.

A Democrat who attempted to talk sense into the leftists calling the shots in the party has not been successful in doing so.

“I campaigned across Pennsylvania for Harris! It was difficult! You could feel the energy there…That’s what I tried to explain to my party. I’m trying to explain right NOW – this is why we LOST,” Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman said.

“I refuse to follow that [extremism] even if it’s gonna cost me support in parts of the base.”

Support Free Press Foundation