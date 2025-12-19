Fired FDA advisor says Covid jab deaths ‘very small prices to pay’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2025 Real World News



Paul Offit, who was fired as FDA vaccine advisor in September, said recently while speaking with Big Pharma’s “Doctor Mike,” that myocarditis in boys receiving the Covid injections and blood clots in the brain from the failed J&J shot were “very small prices to pay.”

Offit was removed from the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologics Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Appearing on the online show of influencer Dr. Mikhail Varshavski (Doctor Mike), Offit proclaimed:

“You’re always, always waiting for the other shoe to drop. And it did drop.

“I mean, with the mRNA vaccines, there was myocarditis, which was inflammation of heart muscle, primarily in boys 16-29 years of age, primarily after second dose, primarily within 4 days, but generally it was transient and self-resolving, so it really wasn’t that bad.

“That was a very small price to pay, I think, for that vaccine.

“But you had J&J’s vaccine, which we reviewed in February of 2021, the adenovirus vector vaccine. And that was, again, about a 30,000-person study. So you saw 15,000 people got that vaccine, then millions of people got it. And it was found to be a cause of clotting, including severe clotting, including clotting in brain, that ultimately drove that vaccine off the market by March of 2023.

“And everybody looks at that story and they say, ‘How did you not know that? How did you recommend something like that which now has caused deaths in some people? How could you not know that’? And people then lose trust, which is in part sort of why I wrote this book, because I just think people just have to have realistic expectations of the fact that you’re going to learn as you go.”

The Dec. 19 Armageddon Prose blog on Substack.com noted:

“Perhaps never before has the public been treated to this kind of admission, couched as some kind of high-minded philosophical position, that the high priests of The Science have no regard for the people whose killing at needle-point they facilitate.

“This ‘vaxx-them-all-and-let-God-sort-them-out’ ethos is, of course, by no means confined to one lone sociopath like Paul Offit who somehow slipped through the cracks; it’s endemic to the Public Health apparatus.

“In fact, sociopathy is a de facto job requirement for anyone hoping to move through the ranks of the CDC or FDA.”

The blog continued:

“In the same way that legacy media outlets reward lying and punish truth-telling, Paul Offit didn’t climb to the top of the hierarchy in spite of his scumbaggery; his scumbaggery was the defining character trait that got him to the ball.

“Offit’s comments echo similar ones made way back in 2021 as the FDA deliberated approving the Covid shots to five-year-olds, when FDA advisor Dr. Eric Rubin declared that ‘we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it [to five-year-olds]. That’s just the way it goes.’ “

Vaccine pimp @DrPaulOffit: Myocarditis was a “very small price to pay” for COVID shot bonanza,

He adds: Relatives of those killed by the shots “have to have realistic expectations of the fact that you’re going to learn as you go” pic.twitter.com/qBUZgUc2z8 — Armageddon Prose (@ArmageddonProse) December 17, 2025

Resist Group Think