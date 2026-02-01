First detransitioner malpractice suit to go to trial wins $2 million verdict

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2026 Real World News



A female who had her breasts cut off as a 16-year-old in a transgender procedure has won a medical malpractice lawsuit.

In the first such detransitioner lawsuit to go to trial, Fox Varian, now 22, was awarded $2 million in damages by a jury in White Plains, New York. The award was $1.6 million for past and future suffering as well as $400,000 for medical expenses going forward, according to the Epoch Times.

Jurors in the case found that medical personnel fast-tracked Varian for gender surgery without the necessary evaluation. This included a surgeon as well as a psychologist who facilitated the removal of Varian’s breasts.

Varian’s attorney, Adam Deutsch, described the detransitioner’s experience after she first looked at ther chest following surgery: “I immediately had a thought that this was wrong, and it couldn’t be true.”

Varian had also said that she experienced “searing hot … ripping sensations across my chest.”

“Shame. I felt shame,” she added. “It’s hard to face that you are disfigured for life.”

The decision for Varian to pursue the case came after she regretted the 2019 surgery and then sued psychologist Kenneth Einhorn as well as surgeon Simon Chin and their employers.

Lawyers for Varian pointed the finger at Einhorn, saying he “drove the train” and was “putting the idea in Fox’s head” that she needed to change her gender with surgery, The Epoch Times reported.

Currently, there are 28 detransitioner lawsuits in different stages of legal proceedings across the U.S.

