Flashback: 2017 NYC Shakespeare production featured a Trumpian Julius Ceasar bleeding out to crowd’s delight

[The following excerpt is from “ Bulletproof ” by Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec about the 2024 assassination attempts on Donald J. Trump.]

In 2017, New York City’s Public Theater staged a production of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar as part of its annual “Shakespeare in the Park” series, where Julius Caesar was portrayed as Donald Trump and his wife as Melania Trump. The play drew attention for this, with Caesar dressed in a business suit and a long red tie, resembling Donald Trump.

The play sparked intense debate and controversy, particularly for its depiction of Caesar’s assassination, which seemed a clear political statement. Notably, Delta Airlines and the Bank of America dropped their sponsorship of the play once the brutal and bloody content was revealed to directly target the sitting president of the United States.

To make matters worse, the opening of the play coincided with an act of extreme political violence in Washington, DC that has been nearly memory-holed by the mainstream media. On June 14, 2017, during a practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, a crazed Russiagate believer opened fire on Republican members of Congress, seriously injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others. The shooter was an ardent fan of MSNBC, and was convinced that Republicans were Russian agents, as his news outlet had informed him. He thought killing Republicans was saving his country. It’s what his news outlet had told him.

And yet, the performances of Julius Caesar continued. This did not sit well with many Americans, including this book’s coauthor Jack Posobiec. I (Jack) traveled to Central Park one night and watched the play. The blood coming off of the Trumpian character was worse than something from a Quentin Tarantino film. And yet the crowd laughed and clapped, as the stand-in for Donald Trump was butchered before their eyes night after night after night. ….

One side of the political spectrum was becoming comfortable with depictions of political violence, even in the wake of an assassination attempt. Then, not two months after the Trump assassination attempt, Nancy Pelosi, speaking on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, turned the violent rhetoric back up to eleven. Pelosi appeared on [MSNBC] to talk about the party’s mission to beat Trump in November, whom she suggested is as much of a threat to democracy as the British government was during the American Revolution.

“The times have found us,” Pelosi declared to network anchor Andrea Mitchell, noting that liberals are facing the same stakes that were present in 1776 and then the Civil War. “We have to defeat a person who is a threat to our democracy of the kind that we have not seen — At the beginning of our country, Thomas Paine said that times have found us. Declare war, establish a new nation.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., compared the threat of former President Trump to the threat that the British posed to the American colonists during an MSNBC segment on Thursday. She continued, comparing it to another fraught time in American history. “Abraham Lincoln took up that charge to keep our country together years later — decades later, and now the times have found us to save our democracy,” she said, adding, “That is what we are here to do.”

Literal calls for literal war against Donald Trump. Literal death wishes. Literal fantasies of his murder. On August 25, Senator Cory Booker said to Jake Tapper on CNN that he hoped the 2024 election would “finally kill that strain of the Republican Party,” referring to Trump and his supporters. Strain as in a virus, which one must kill?

And the left accuses us of dehumanizing tactics. Projection. This is what they do. So, what’s really going on here? What’s the motive for wishing death upon a presidential candidate, devoting your platform to inciting violence towards him and his supporters, and then shirking all accountability and responsibility for involvement only after Trump tilts his head at the absolute last split-second? In a word, what’s the motive?

