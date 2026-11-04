Flashback: In 2023, Trump endorsed cryptocurrency and defied the centralized financial system

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Larry Ward, October 26, 2023

The battle for America’s future is no longer just about taxes, borders, and judicial appointments.

A new front has opened in the fight for individual liberty and economic freedom: cryptocurrency. As President Donald J. Trump increasingly embraces Bitcoin and digital assets, he is drawing a sharp contrast with the Biden administration’s regulatory war on this emerging technology, framing the debate as a fundamental choice between American innovation and centralized government control.

For years, many conservatives have viewed cryptocurrency with a healthy dose of skepticism. But as the administrative state grows and financial institutions increasingly engage in political censorship, the value of a decentralized, permissionless financial system has become crystal clear.

Trump’s recent statements supporting the industry and accepting campaign donations in crypto are not just savvy political moves; they represent an alignment with core conservative principles of self-reliance, free markets, and property rights.

The Conservative Case for Cryptocurrency and Financial Sovereignty

At its heart, the appeal of Bitcoin and other decentralized digital assets is rooted in a deep distrust of centralized authority. Conservatives have long understood the dangers of unchecked government power, particularly when it comes to the economy. The Federal Reserve’s ability to print money at will devalues the dollar, erodes savings, and fuels inflation that disproportionately harms working families. Bitcoin, with its fixed supply of 21 million coins, offers a powerful alternative—a form of “digital gold” that cannot be debased by central bankers or reckless politicians.

This principle extends beyond a simple hedge against inflation. Cryptocurrency enables true financial sovereignty. When you hold your own digital assets, you control your own wealth. There is no bank that can freeze your account for attending a political rally or a payment processor that can de-platform your business for expressing an unpopular opinion. In an era of cancel culture and corporate virtue signaling, this ability to transact freely is not a luxury; it is a necessity for preserving free speech and individual liberty.

Biden’s Regulatory Assault on American Innovation

While conservatives are waking up to the promise of digital assets, the Biden administration has launched an unprecedented regulatory assault. Under the leadership of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, the administration has pursued a strategy of “regulation by enforcement,” suing innovative American companies and creating a climate of fear and uncertainty. This hostile approach is not protecting consumers; it is strangling a nascent industry and driving entrepreneurs, developers, and capital to other countries.

The anti-crypto crusade is led by figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has made it her personal mission to destroy the digital asset industry. She and her allies portray crypto as a tool for criminals and speculators, ignoring its potential to empower individuals and create a more efficient and inclusive financial system. Their goal is not to foster responsible innovation but to protect the established financial oligarchy—the very big banks and Wall Street institutions that benefit from the current centralized system.

This war on crypto is fundamentally anti-American. It punishes success, discourages risk-taking, and places the dead hand of government bureaucracy on one of the most exciting technological developments of our time. If this approach continues, America risks ceding its leadership in the next generation of financial technology to competitors like China.

Trump’s Vision: Making America the Global Hub for Crypto

President Trump understands that American greatness is built on innovation and a willingness to embrace the future. His pro-crypto stance is a clear signal that a second Trump administration would reverse the Biden administration’s destructive policies and create an environment where digital asset technology can flourish. This means providing clear rules of the road that encourage investment and protect consumers without crushing the industry under the weight of unnecessary regulations.

More importantly, Trump is framing the crypto debate in its proper context: a choice between freedom and control. The ultimate goal of the anti-crypto left is not to ban Bitcoin but to replace it with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)—a government-controlled, programmable dollar. A CBDC would be the ultimate tool of social control, allowing the government to monitor every transaction, block purchases it disapproves of, and even “expire” your savings to stimulate spending. It is a dystopian vision straight out of Orwell, and it is the logical endpoint of the Democrats’ war on financial freedom.

By positioning himself as the champion of cryptocurrency, President Trump is defending the right of Americans to control their own money and participate in an open, decentralized financial future. He is offering a vision where America leads the world in blockchain technology, creating high-paying jobs and strengthening our economic and national security.

The 2024 election will be a referendum on the future of money in America. The choice is between the Biden-Warren agenda of centralized control, regulatory overreach, and a surveillance-style digital dollar, or the Trump vision of financial freedom, American innovation, and individual empowerment.

For conservatives, libertarians, and anyone who believes in the power of free markets, the choice is clear. The fight for cryptocurrency is the fight for the principles that have always made America strong. By embracing this technology, we can build a more prosperous, secure, and free future for generations to come.

Larry Ward publishes Conservative Stack and is President of the Free Press Foundation.

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