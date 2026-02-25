Follow the money II: Epstein’s ‘only client’ Lex Wexner provided power of attorney, ‘unmatched authority’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 24, 2026 Real World News



Is it believable that the billionaire founder of Victoria’s Secret with ties to the titans of global finance was not only “naïve, foolish, and gullible” but also “duped” by Jeffrey Epstein, “a world class con man”?

As the Epstein Files investigation was heating up in January of this year, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Les Wexner to testify on his ties to the late sex trafficker.

In his prepared statement to the committee, Wexner maintained that he “completely and irrevocably cut ties with Epstein nearly twenty years ago when I learned that he was an abuser, a crook, and a liar.”

Wexner said he hired Epstein as a financial manager years after being introduced to him in the 1980s and consulting with Ace Greenberg and Jimmy Cayne, of Epstein’s former employer Bear Stearns. He also checked Epstein’s credentials with Elie de Rothschild of the legendary Rothschild family banking dynasty, whom Epstein had offered as a reference.

“And, let me be crystal clear: I never witnessed nor had any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity. I was never a participant nor coconspirator in any of Epstein’s illegal activities. To my enormous embarrassment and regret I, like many others, was duped by a world-class con man. I cannot undo that part of my personal history even as I regret ever having met him,” Wexner’s statement said.

Who is Lex Wexner?

The billionaire founder of L Brands (Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works), had a deeply intertwined relationship with Epstein that spanned over two decades.

In 1991, Wexner granted Epstein full power of attorney, giving him “unmatched authority” to make investments, sign documents, and manage his vast fortune.

Epstein was Wexner’s primary money manager from the late 1980s until 2007. Analysts and lawmakers suggest this relationship was pivotal in transforming Epstein from an obscure figure to a very wealthy man.

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo investigative group which published the contents of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop from hell, noted that Wexner appears to have been Epstein’s only client:

Wexner sold Epstein his seven-story Manhattan townhouse for $20 million in 1998. He also transferred a Boeing 727 (the “Lolita Express”) to a company controlled by Epstein.

While Wexner claimed to have severed ties in 2007, 2008 emails surfaced showing him expressing sympathy to Epstein following his first conviction.

One of Epstein’s victims alleged she was assaulted at Wexner’s Ohio estate in 1996 and that Wexner’s security prevented her from leaving. Wexner claims he never heard of her until the account surfaced in the media years later.

Another of Epstein’s victims claimed in court documents that Wexner was among the men Epstein trafficked her to. Wexner has vehemently denied this, stating he has never met her and has been “utterly devoted” to his wife.

While Les Wexner’s name has appeared multiple times in the Epstein files, his wife has also been mentioned in numerous documents. The Ohio businessman has been married to Abigail Wexner (Koppel) since January 1993.

Abigail Wexner is an attorney and philanthropist who has been involved with many organizations.

The couple retired from leadership at Bath & Body Works, Inc. (L Brands) in 2021 amid scrutiny over ties to Epstein.

The DOJ unsealed over three million documents detailing the Epstein’s connections with influential figures. The Wexners were mentioned in an undated draft. The convicted sex offender drafted an email addressing Les Wexner. It reads:

“I am truly sorry to hear that you have been the target of an extortion attempt by the same girl that has tried to extort Ehud Barak , Alan dershowitz and prince Andrew. I guess that she is either using bottom feeder , or she is being used by them.”

Epstein further wrote:

“I am certain that John Zeiger has transmitted my suggestion that you and I sit down together. I was tol[d] that that family had no interest in a meeting. As I did not ask for meeting with family, I find that answer unsatisfactory.”

Epstein stated in the draft that he had “never once, not once, done anything, but protect” Les Wexner’s interests. Epstein wrote:

“I owe a great debt to you, as frankly you owe to me.”

Jeffrey Epstein further wrote:

“I was not surprised by your reticence to sit with me when my bad judgement with women became a cause celebre.”

In the draft, Epstein recounted having a conversation with Les Wexner’s wife, as he wrote:

“I never asked to see you , I never sent you a request Abigail and I sat, she asked many questions. She made many unfair, aggressive and false accusations. None of which could have been fully answered without violating a confidence with you. Many of which I did not answer. Some that I did.”

In the letter, Epstein reflected upon the “gang stuff” he and Les Wexner had over “15 years,” as he continued:

“You and I had ‘gang stuff’ for over 15 years. A great deal of it, that she was unaware of. I had no intention of divulging any confidence of ours , no matter what accusations she made. And she made quite a few. As Im sure she told you , I didn’t argue with her , threaten her, or you, or in any way did not behave as I had always. Putting your interests first I always told you I would never under any circumstances give it up, or put you in harms way , no matter who , what or when.”

Epstein never sent the letter to Wexner, which his spokesperson also confirmed. The billionaire’s representative stated:

“The undated draft note was never received by Mr. Wexner. It appears Epstein was furious that Mr. Wexner refused to meet with him years after Mr. Wexner terminated Epstein and cut off all ties with him following Mr. Wexner’s discovery of Epstein’s theft and criminal conduct. The draft appears to fit a pattern of untrue, outlandish, and delusional statements made by Epstein in desperate attempts to perpetuate his lies and justify his misconduct.”

Amid the controversy around his ties with the financier, the businessman reportedly said in a statement before his Oversight Committee deposition:

“I was naïve, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide.”

In 2025, the 87-year-old Wexner purchased a Martha’s Vineyard estate once favored by the Obamas as a summer retreat for $37 million — $2 million below its asking price, the New York Post reported.

