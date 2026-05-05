For Republicans in the South, redistricting war has just begun

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



With the Supreme Court’s recent ruling which struck down Louisiana’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, Republican governors in the South are moving to redraw their maps in hopes of keeping the GOP in control of Congress.

Most recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the Sunshine State’s new map into law.

The redrawn Florida map (below), adopted in a special legislative session called by DeSantis, is expected to give Republicans four more seats in Florida.

In Louisiana, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order calling off the state’s May 16 House primaries to allow for redrawing the state’s map.

Louisiana has two Democrat-held districts, held by Reps. Troy Carter and Cleo Fields.

In Tennessee, Republican Gov. Bill Lee has called a special session to redistrict after the Supreme Court’s Louisiana ruling.

Rep. Steve Cohen is the only Democrat U.S. House member from the Volunteer State.

In South Carolina, where Rep. Jim Clyburn holds the only Democrat seat, Gov. Henry McMaster has proposed a new redistricting session.

In Alabama, which has two Democrat representatives—Shomari Figures and Terri Sewell—Gov. Kay Ivey has called a special session for redistricting, despite an injunction preventing the state from mid-decade districting. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is challenging the injunction.

In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has ruled out redistricting before the 2026 midterms, but not for 2028.

In Mississippi, House primaries have already happened, but the state will soon have a session that could include the redistricting of federal House districts.

As for the Democrats, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a recent interview with Politico that the party “will be prepared to respond in states like New York, Illinois and Maryland, as well as in Colorado, in advance of the 2028 election” in order to maximize their seats.

Meanwhile, Florida’s new map is also forcing Democrats such as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz to go against each other in hopes of keeping their seats.

Wasserman Schultz is one of many incumbent South Florida Democrats whose districts were carved up by the state’s redistricting effort. She is the incumbent in FL-25 which covered most of southern Broward but now occupies the coastal region from Delray Beach to Miami Beach.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Plantation on Friday, Wasserman Schultz confirmed she would run for reelection, but was noncommittal on where she would run, saying only: “ I will be running in a district where I have an opportunity and the privilege to continue to represent my constituents in South Florida.”

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