Forethought? Comey’s wife texted him 2 minutes before his ‘86-47’ seashells post

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 16, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Deep State, many observers contend, operates a narrative engine that allows it to ensure that higher-ups can deflect blame, dismiss evidence, and safely claim ignorance of any thorny situation its operatives are caught up in.

It’s known as plausible deniability.

And it may just extend to the wives of Deep State operatives as well.

An FBI search warrant affidavit reportedly reveals that Patrice Comey, the wife of former FBI Director James Comey, sent him a Google screenshot of a nonviolent definition of the term “86” exactly two minutes before he published his “86 47” seashell photo on Instagram.

According to investigative journalist Paul Sperry, the newly uncovered text indicates preemptive forethought.

Critics argue the Comeys knew the post could be construed as an assassination threat against President Donald Trump (the 47th President) and sought to establish plausible deniability.

The text message is expected to be a central piece of evidence for proving or disproving intent when Comey goes to trial in October.

In May, a North Carolina federal grand jury indicted Comey on two felony counts for allegedly threatening Trump and using interstate commerce to transmit the threat.

Comey’s defense team argues that the ex-FBI chief viewed “86” strictly through its benign, standard definition (such as restaurant slang meaning “to remove an item from the menu”) rather than as a call to violence.

On July 27, Comey’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying that the Instagram post is protected political speech under the First Amendment and that the case amounts to selective and vindictive prosecution. The judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan (a George W. Bush appointee), has not yet ruled on the motion.

The Department of Justice has until late August 2026 to file its formal response.

BREAKING: An FBI affidavit for a search warrant in the James Comey presidential threat case reveals his wife Patrice Comey sent him a Google screenshot of a nonviolent definition of the term “86” two (2) minutes before Comey posted the alleged threat against President Trump,… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 15, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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