Former Columbo crime boss: ‘More evidence to indict’ Biden on Rico ‘than there was for me’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Former Colombo crime family boss Michael Franzese admitted on Sean Hannity’s podcast that in all his years in the mob, he had never seen anything like the lawfare weaponized against President Donald Trump.

He also said he knows the RICO statute inside and out — and Joe Biden should have been easily indicted, Franzese told Hannity.

Franzese said: “I want to tell you two things, and this is meaningful. I want people to know this. All this warfare that they put against…lawfare they put against Trump…I never seen anything like that!

“And I want to tell you this…Joe Biden, the information that the GOP, when they did the investigation on him and his son… Between the suspicious bank accounts, the 27 or something million dollars that went through the account that nobody’s ever answered for yet, the text messages, the emails, the phone conversations…”

“Sean, there was more evidence to indict him on a RICO statute than there was me. I’m telling you! I know that statute inside and out.”

Vanity Fair labeled Franzese one of the biggest moneymakers in the mob since Al Capone. At age 35, he was ranked 18th on Fortune magazine’s list of the 50 most powerful and wealthy Mafia bosses in America.

Franzese was arrested for racketeering and tax fraud, ultimately serving several years in federal prison before his release in the 1990s.

After his release, Franzese officially distanced himself from the Mafia—a highly dangerous move given the mob’s “blood oath”—and transitioned into a new life. He is now a motivational speaker.

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