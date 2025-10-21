Former Merck virologist: Pediatricians don’t know how much virus in vaccines they administer

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2025 Real World News



What really goes on behind the scenes of vaccine development?

Former Merck virologist Steve Krahling shared firsthand details of a rebellion inside the company to stop alleged falsification of data — including how potency standards were manipulated and why “informed consent” is impossible without transparency.

In a presentation recorded as a part of the Medical Freedom and the Constitution Summit 2025 at Patrick Henry College on Oct. 11, 2025, Krahling, who worked in Merck’s Virus and Cell Biology Department, revealed how critical information about the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine has been hidden from the public for over 40 years.

Furthermore, he learned that pediatricians do not know how much virus is in the vaccines they deliver as that information is redacted [see from ~8.5 forward in video].

Presented in a new episode of “The Feds” on Rumble, Krahling shared firsthand details of the turmoil in the company, from secret “overfilling” practices and missing safety studies to disturbing internal emails and failed clinical trials.

Krahling connected the MMR fraud fallout to the current measles outbreaks around the country.

