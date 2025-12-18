Former NASCAR star Greg Biffle, family members killed in NC plane crash

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 18, 2025

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, along with his wife and two children, died Thursday after a private jet he owned crashed at Statesville Regional Airport near Charlotte, North Carolina.

North Carolina Republican Rep. Richard Hudson confirmed that Biffle, his wife Cristina, 14-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son were killed in the crash which occurred shortly after the plane took off around 10:15 a.m. ET.

WSOC reported that Biffle, 55, owned the plane which crashed at the airport which is used often by NASCAR teams and Fortune 500 companies.

“I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them,” Hudson wrote on X.

“They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.”

The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

Biffle delivered Starlink services to residents of western North Carolina and reflected on his experience helping out the stranded family whose mirror use saved them:

“Only way we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at bottom of steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there – got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2 stroke oil, and sandwiches premade from Harris Teeter before we left,” Biffle posted on X at the time.

Biffle had 19 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, six of them coming in 2005 when he finished second in the Cup standings. He won three consecutive Ford 400s from 2004 to 2006 at Homestead. He also earned 20 wins in the Xfinity Series, winning the 2002 title, and got 17 other checkered flags in the Craftsman Truck series, winning the championship in 2000.

