Former U.S. Army Pacific Commander cites massive U.S. network of CCP ‘hard spies’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2026 Real World News



The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is carrying out a “stealth war” on American soil via a network of “hard spies,” former U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles Flynn told investigative reporter Catherine Herridge in a recent interview.

“There are estimates that there are in excess of 325,000 students. Just imagine for a minute that 25% or 30% of that number were hard spies. In other words, they were here collecting vast amounts of intelligence and shipping that back to the Communist Chinese Party,” Flynn told Herridge.

“Everyone here is operating under the consent and under the thumb of the Communist Chinese Party in one way, shape, or form or another. Why? Because they put pressure on their families back in China and then they, by way of receiving these benefits to be able to do this, they’re having to produce information for the Communist Chinese Party.”

Asked if China has been held responsible for Covid, Flynn said, “No.”

In addition, he said, the CCP had not been held to account for many insidious attacks on U.S. national security and the American people in general.

EXCLUSIVE: Former US Army Pacific Commander General Charles Flynn says CCP Operates Network of “hard spies” Throughout the US “There are estimates that there are in excess of 325,000 students. Just imagine for a minute that 25% or 30% of that number were hard spies. In other… https://t.co/UGo7rOoj5R pic.twitter.com/YeCJO76laY — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) March 9, 2026

About the bases and man made islands in the South China Sea, “we told them don’t build them. They built them. We told them don’t man them, they manned them. Don’t arm them. They armed them.”

The CCP’s responsibility for flooding the United States with Fentanyl precursors was a “terrible, terrible thing,” Flynn said. “We lost north of 100,000 people a year, most under 35. We lost 62,000 people in the Vietnam War.”

Flynn credited the Trump Administrations’ operations in Iran and Venezuela for restoring “strategic unpredictability” and reestablishing “global deterrence” for the United States. “No one should underestimate the lethality and reach of the U.S. military,” he said.

BREAKING: Former Commander US Army Pacific Gen. Charles Flynn EXPOSES CCP’s Stealth War on America; Says President Trump’s Venezuela Raid Was a WARNING SHOT to Our Enemies And Explains Why United States National Security Strategy MUST Prioritize Asia I recently sat down with… pic.twitter.com/Ryv3p8p12v — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) March 9, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...