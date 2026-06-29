Fraud.gov: More than 1 million without Social Security numbers enrolled in Obamacare

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 29, 2026

More than a million individuals who are enrolled in Obamacare have no Social Security number on file, according to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“The Obamacare marketplace is plagued by fraud in large part because the Biden Administration dismantled basic program integrity guardrails,” Kennedy said in a video released on Saturday. “A partisan lawfare blocked the common sense efforts to protect taxpayers.”

Roughly 1 million broker-assisted sign-ups through HealthCare.gov carried no Social Security number and owed no premium, CMS found.

Oz pointed to brokers gaming the system for commissions: “Some of these agents refuse to follow basic rules like providing their clients Social Security number. That, my friends, is a huge red flag.”

CMS has reported stripping or blocking close to 2.9 million improper Obamacare enrollments and believes another 2.6 million remain.

The fraud cost American taxpayers roughly $10 billion from 2021 through 2024, Fox News Digital cited a Trump Administration official as saying.

“If you’re a fraudster, here’s our advice to you. Do not walk away from us, run. Because we are going to find you,” Oz said.

The Paragon Health Institute estimated about 6.2 million improper 2026 sign-ups, near 27% of exchange enrollment, though it cautions not every improper case is fraud.

.@DrOzCMS and I are exposing how bad actors exploited the Obamacare marketplace by enrolling people without proper verification and profiting at taxpayers’ expense. The Trump Administration is taking decisive action to stop these corrupt schemes, recover taxpayer dollars, and… pic.twitter.com/ea5dN31S9n — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) June 27, 2026

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