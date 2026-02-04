Freaked out in Fulton County, Georgia: ‘Terrified’ Democrat leaders plan federal lawsuit

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2026 Real World News



The FBI last week entered the Elections Hub and Operations Center in Union City, Georgia and seized all records related to the 2020 election. On hand was Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

According to warrants obtained by the feds, all physical ballots from the 2020 General Election: absentee ballots, provisional ballots, in-person election day ballots, emergency ballots, damaged or destroyed ballots, duplicated ballots, or any ballot that was used to cast a vote was seized.

Georgia Democrats at all levels want them back.

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. announced that the county will file a motion to challenge the legality of the warrants and the seizure of the election records.

“I have asked the county attorney to take any and all steps available to fight this criminal search warrant,” Arrington said in a statement. “The search warrant, I believe, is not proper, but I think that there are ways that we can limit it. We want to ask for forensic accounting, we want the documents to stay in the State of Georgia under seal, we want to do whatever we can to protect voter information.”

Arrington added: “They got copies of our voter rolls and all the original ballots. Now we cannot verify that we’ve received everything back because there was no chain-of-custody inventory taken at the time the records were seized.”

Fulton County officials said Monday they plan to file a federal lawsuit challenging the FBI’s seizure of the 2020 election records.

One county commissioner said a lawsuit could be filed as early as Monday, but the commission’s chairman, Robb Pitts, said officials are still developing their legal strategy to contest the seizure.

“There’s a lot of speculation, a lot of talk, but this is a serious matter for the county,” Pitts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re taking it seriously, and we’re taking our time to develop whatever legal strategy may be needed at the proper time.”

In other words, the Democrats in Fulton County, Georgia are freaking out.

Or, as independent journalist Liz Harrington put it in a post to X, they’re “terrified.”

Harrington added: “Fulton County is suddenly worried about ‘chain of custody,’ when there is zero chain of custody for all its 315,000 early votes in 2020 where the machines seals were broken, ‘results’ were printed out on different machines, and not signed or sworn to?”

Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia by 11,779 votes in 2020, or less than one-fourth of 1% of all votes cast. In Fulton County, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, Biden reportedly received almost 73% of the more than 500,000 votes cast.

According to a report by The New York Times, Trump personally instructed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to travel to Atlanta to oversee the FBI raid.

Aaccording to The Times, Gabbard put several agents involved in the raid on a phone call with President Donald Trump, who reportedly praised the agents’ work in taking control of the election documents.

A White House spokesman defended Trump’s engagement with agents:

“President Trump pledged to secure America’s elections,” the spokesman, Davis Ingle, told The Times, “and he has tasked the most talented team of patriots to do just that.”

