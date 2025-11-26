‘Full-scale audit’: State Dept. orders all embassies to report on mass migration impacts

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. State Department on Nov. 21 ordered all U.S. embassies worldwide to report on the human rights implications and public safety impacts of mass migration.

“Mass migration poses an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies,” the department said in a statement announcing the move.

“Western nations have endured crime waves, terror attacks, sexual assaults, and the displacement of communities.”

The State Department provided examples:

• In the United Kingdom, thousands of girls were victimized in Rotherham, Oxford, and Newcastle by grooming gangs involving mostly-Muslim migrant men. “Many girls were left to suffer unspeakable abuse for years before authorities stepped in,” the State Department noted.

• In Sweden, an Eritrean migrant convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl was allowed to remain in the country after a judge ruled that the incident was not an “exceptionally serious crime” and did not warrant deportation.

• In Germany, nine men – several of whom were migrants – were convicted for the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl. A German woman who insulted one of the rapists online was given a harsher sentence than the perpetrators themselves.

“U.S. officials will now scrutinize policies in Western nations that give leniency to migrant crime and human rights abuses or that create two-tiered systems that prioritize migrants at the expense of their own citizens,” the State Department said.

“The United States supports the sovereignty of our allies and calls on governments to constructively engage with the growing numbers of citizens concerned about mass migration. The United States stands ready to assist our allies in solving the global crisis of mass migration.”

Revolver News noted: “This is a full-scale audit of the global migrant crisis, and it’s about to send pro-migration activists, NGOs, and every last globalist into full meltdown mode.”

The State Department has ordered all U.S. embassies “to start documenting the real impacts of mass migration,” Revolver News added. “All of it. The crime, the terror ties, the human rights abuses, the community displacement… everything our leaders spent years pretending didn’t exist. But the real jaw-dropper is this: embassies have also been instructed to track government crackdowns on citizens who dare to object as their countries are transformed by waves of foreign migration.”

It’s not a wonder Western governments refuse to provide detailed crime statistics by nationality. New data from Frankfurt show that 100% of serious sexual assaults in the city are caused by migrants, and 57.4% of all crimes, including 54% of murders and 65.5% of robberies. pic.twitter.com/PiJGiVrGXu — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 28, 2024

GB News’ @benleo444 comments “Britain is facing a migrant crime epidemic.” He goes onto list a frightening list of offences which people should be angry with, it lasts for 4 minutes. In Bournemouth police have brought 116 charges for migrants at just 3 hotels. pic.twitter.com/vGhvmWW9iO — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) November 3, 2025

Illegal Aliens Crime Stats reported last year. 33,000 Assaults

1,700 Homicides

3,000 Robberies

4300 Sex Crimes

6,900 Burglaries

7,500 Weapons Charges

Credit: @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/ivEJzKrnW1 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 2, 2024

Support Free Press Foundation