Fulton County affidavit unsealed; GA watchdog says 17,852 mostly Biden votes have no ballots

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2026



The affidavit for the FBI warrant to seize Fulton County’s ballots from the 2020 election was unsealed by a federal court in Georgia on Wednesday and revealed a slew of major irregularities.

Independent journalist Liz Harrington posted the unsealed affidavit on X [see below].

The FBI last month executed a search warrant on Fulton County’s Election Hub and Operation Center seeking physical paper ballots, ballot images from the Nov. 3, 2020, original count (and subsequent counts), all tabulator tapes from the 2020 election, and voter rolls used for the 2020 election.

Approximately 656 boxes were taken by the FBI to an undisclosed location.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week that the Director of Registrations and Elections, Nadine Williams, had previously submitted a sworn affidavit stating that there were “over 700 boxes” of election records.

According to the probable cause section, “The FBI criminal investigation originated from a referral sent by Kurt Olsen, Presidentially-appointed Director of Election Security and Integrity.”

Meanwhile, the leader of an election watchdog group said that 17,852 certified votes in the 2020 presidential election, most of which went to Joe Biden, “have no digital ballot images and likely no ballots,” a report said.

Investigative journalist Paul Sperry reported on Tuesday that Garland Favorito from VoterGA had notified him about the error which would be enough to flip the state to President Donald Trump.

Biden’s reported margin over Trump in Georgia was 11,779 votes.

BREAKING: Georgia election watchdog Garland Favorito of Atlanta-based https://t.co/BZRhuEVOLG just told me that the FBI raid of Fulton County’s ballot warehouse will show that “Fulton certified [mostly Biden] votes for which they have no ballots. There are 17,852 certified votes… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 11, 2026

Independent journalist Liz Harrington cited the unsealed affidavit in three posts to X:

— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 10, 2026

Affidavit also includes cyber security expert @ParikhClay, who said “someone had to have manipulated the times” for the closing tapes from early voting, showing they used different machines than votes were tabulated on to print results One tabulator was used to close out 15… pic.twitter.com/BGjdJfeYgH — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 10, 2026

At least 5 tabulator tapes from the same unit were identical, and “some of the reported ballots scanned exceeded the protective counter number.” That means there were more votes cast than that machine ever counted. “This indicated to Parikh that no ballots were ever scanned on… pic.twitter.com/PP6K42E3VP — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 10, 2026

