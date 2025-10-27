Fulton County, Georgia 2020 ballots still secret as judge cancels hearing

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2025 Real World News



A Georgia voter integrity group is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to step in after, for the third time in four months, a Georgia judge canceled a hearing on the release of 2020 election ballots in Fulton County.

Judge Shukura Ingram canceled the hearing Wednesday, less than 24 hours before she had scheduled it to take place. The judge has held the case for over a year, said Garland Favorito, the co-founder of VoterGA.

Favorito is calling for urgent action from the U.S. Department of Justice:

“This is the third time in the last four months that a hearing in a 4-year-old case seeking to produce 2020 Georgia ballots has been canceled the day before it was scheduled to occur. These actions are not coincidental and have led us to the brink of an election security crisis. Georgians have suffered the greatest voting rights violation in our history. It is obvious we do not have a legitimate justice system for cases that may expose election fraud. Therefore, we must rely on immediate DOJ intervention to secure the 2026 elections.”

President Donald Trump had publicly stated he wanted to see the 2020 Fulton County ballots.

The case alleges that Fulton County Clerk Che Alexander failed to fulfill 2024 Open Records Requests (ORR) filed by Favorito to obtain a copy of the county’s 2020 ballots. The ballots were unsealed by court order in 2021. Georgia’s 2-year sealing requirement under O.C.G.A. § 21-2-500 expired in 2022. The Georgia General Assembly passed SB189 legislation in 2024 to continually make ballots public records subject to ORRs.

Fulton County officials and attorneys repeatedly assured Superior courts, the State Election Board and the Fulton Board of Registrations and Elections (BRE) that the 2020 ballots are being preserved. However, when Favorito submitted an ORR for a copy made independently of the Dominion voting system he received a reply from the Elections division stating: “There are no responsive documents to your request.” A second reply to the Clerk of the Court was never answered, thus triggering the August 28, 2024, ORR case against Alexander.

.@VoterGA: DOJ must intervene after GA judges block access AGAIN to 2020 Fulton County ballots “This is the 3rd time in the last 4 months that a hearing in a 4-year-old case seeking to produce 2020 Georgia ballots has been cancelled the day before it was scheduled to occur.” pic.twitter.com/SkfE21VV6E — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 23, 2025

“We now know everything. I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much ‘gusto’ as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms.” FACTS! “No mail-in or ‘Early’ Voting, Yes to Voter ID!…GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE… pic.twitter.com/MHQma55Ffs — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 27, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation