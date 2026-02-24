Gavin Newsom, MAGA meanies, dyslexia and ‘the soft bigotry of low expectations’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 24, 2026 Real World News



Malcolm X argued that the “white liberal” was far more dangerous and deceitful than the “white conservative.” While both sought power, he said the liberal had perfected the art of appearing as a friend and benefactor to black Americans, only to use them as pawns in a broader political “football game.”

During an appearance in Atlanta on Sunday, California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom described to a predominantly black audience why he is “like you.”

“I’m not better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy.”

It was the “soft bigotry of low expectations” all over again, critics said.

“When he thinks of black people, he thinks of lower SATs,” political activist Cornel West said.

Fox News host Sean Hannity posted on X that Newsom: “Thinks a 960 SAT Makes Him ‘Like’ Black Americans. Let That Sink In.”

An enraged Newsom responded by blaming MAGA meanies and his dyslexia?

Newsom posted: “You didn’t give a shit about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations shitholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake fucking outrage, Sean.”

Here is more of what Newsom said in Atlanta (which, by the way, was part of a tour to promote his new book):

“And I’m not trying to offend anyone. I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940 … You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.”

He can’t read a speech, Newsom continues, due to his dyslexia.

So one of the Democrat Party’s top 2028 presidential hopefuls is telling blacks that he got a low SAT score, like they do, but has an excuse because he’s dyslexic?

When asked by Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree for proof that Newsom had been diagnosed with dyslexia, the governor’s spokesperson replied: “F— off.”

Newsom’s office couldn’t get the blame MAGA response out fast enough, stating:

“First MAGA mocked his dyslexia and now they’re calling him racist for talking about his low SAT scores,” Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, told Newsweek. “This is MAGA-manufactured outrage. The governor has said this publicly for years—including with Charlie Kirk and dozens of other audiences.”

Newsom’s Atlanta performance echoes the “soft bigotry of low expectations” line that New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul spewed in 2024, when she said: “Right now, we have young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word computer is.”

