Georgia state senator on the 2020 election and the ‘Fulton fraud factory’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 1, 2026

Georgia state Sen. Greg Dolezal slammed claims that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

Days after the FBI entered Fulton County a election facility reportedly to seize ballots from the 2020 election, Dolezal pointed out specific practices used in Fulton County that he said were not authorized under Georgia law.

Bonus:

2026 Contract With Our Readers

  ,

Georgia state senator on the 2020 election and the ‘Fulton fraud factory’ added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →