Get ready: Tech billionaires began investing in Greenland during President Trump’s first term

With huge momentum on his side after the successful capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered his special forces commanders to draw up a plan for the invasion of Greenland.

Trump first expressed interest in the United States possibly gaining control over Greenland during his first term.

At that time, “some of the richest people in the world — including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg — began making strategic investments in the mineral-rich island,” a Jan. 9 Forbes analysis noted.

Meanwhile, Trump advisers led Stephen Miller “have been so emboldened” by the Maduro operation “that they want to move quickly to seize the island before Russia or China makes a move,” The Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

Bezos, Gates and Bloomberg have invested heavily in KoBold Metals, an AI-driven mineral exploration company mining for nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum in Greenland.

The trio of billionaires were first reported to have invested in KoBold in early 2019 when the company closed its Series A round — just months after Trump started looking into “buying” Greenland, the Forbes report said.

An SEC filing from last week shows that KoBold is in the process of raising additional funds, meaning they could approach the billionaires again now that Greenland is in the spotlight.

Trump said taking control of the island is a matter of “national security,” telling reporters aboard Air Force One: “We need Greenland.”

Elon Musk has publicly voiced his support for an American annexation of Greenland, writing on X: “If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome.”

The Daily Mail cited sources as saying Trump has asked the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to prepare the invasion plan.

There is resistance to a Greenland invasion plan from some senior military figures who fear it would not be supported by Congress, the report added.

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine is pushing for Greenland to become the U.S.’s 51st state.

Fine said on Monday he is introducing a bill aimed at authorizing Trump “to take such steps as may be necessary” to acquire Greenland and set it on the pathway of becoming part of the United States.

“I think it is in the world’s interest for the United States to exert sovereignty over Greenland,” Fine told Fox News Digital in an interview.

