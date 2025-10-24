Get used to it: Bannon tell Economist Trump will be President in 2028

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 24, 2025

President Donald Trump will be in the White House for a third term starting in 2028, War Room host Steve Bannon said.

No doubt about it.

In an interview with The Economist, Bannon did not detail exactly how this would come about, but said “there are many different alternatives” to make it happen which will be revealed “at the appropriate time.” Furthermore, he insisted, a third term is necessary to complete the mission because Trump is “an instrument” of Divine Providence.

Support Free Press Foundation