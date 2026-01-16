Globe moves on from climate crisis: Rigor mortis for an apocalyptic fad?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2026 Real World News



Climate alarmists went into meltdown mode when President Donald Trump earlier this month pulled the United States out of UN climate change agencies.

But many news consumers yawned, bored stiff with years of drama that failed to see the end of life on Earth.

The withdrawal from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) disconnected America from much of global climate work, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which regularly assesses climate science.

“Pulling out of the UNFCCC is a different order of magnitude from the Paris Agreement,” said Jean Su, energy justice director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “It removes the U.S. completely from the global climate framework and negotiations.”

But is Trump’s move really apocalyptic, as alarmists and their pals in legacy media would have you believe? Or is it that this particular “crisis” is no longer “trending?”

As Axios reported on Jan. 13: “The last year has seen an epic reversal” on climate change “that spread quickly from governments to boardrooms to pop culture.”

Examples:

• Trump has aggressively and comprehensively dismissed climate change as a problem.

• Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, once one of the world’s most vocal climate advocates, is now repealing his country’s climate policies.

• Bill Gates circulated a memo criticizing the climate movement while shifting much of his money and focus back to public health — just four years after publishing “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.”

• Ford pulled back sharply from its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, becoming a case study in the risks of betting on whipsawing government policies.

• Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair issued a memo questioning the political and economic wisdom of pursuing “net zero” policies as designed.

• Europe scaled back its gasoline car ban and softened climate disclosure rules, a retreat the New York Times captured with a telling headline: “Europe Begins to Tiptoe Away From Key Climate Policies.”

• Even Hollywood is moving on — swapping climate angst as shown in 2021’s “Don’t Look Up” and 2023’s “Extrapolations” miniseries for oil swagger, as seen in the current hit TV show “Landman.”

The globalists who run the World Economic Forum aren’t giving up on climate change as it will be a top priority on the agenda at next week’s meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

But, after a six year absence from Davos, guess who’s coming back this year: That would be President Donald J. Trump.

