Goodbye, allegedly professional and unbiased CBS producer Mary Walsh

Last month, after 46 years with CBS News, producer Mary Walsh announced her resignation.

After conservative commentator Bari Weiss took over the reins at the network, Walsh in her farewell memo wrote: “We’ve been told to aim our reporting at a particular part of the political spectrum,” adding, “Honestly, I don’t know how to do that.”

Really?

“A quick Google search for ‘produced by Mary Walsh’ comes up” with several “sterling examples of a principled establishment media pro’s undaunted commitment to political neutrality,” Joe Schaeffer wrote in a March 9 op-ed for Liberty Nation News.

• CBS Sunday Morning, August 18, 2024: “Former aide HR McMaster on how Trump enjoys ‘pitting people against each other’ ”

Schaeffer noted: “This gushing portrayal of one of the leading inside-the-beltway critics of President Donald Trump was part interview and part glossy feature story touting a new book authored by the former National Security Advisor and CBS News contributor. It painted the usual tired image of a tyrannical Trump operating in Napoleon-like fashion inside the White House, as personally witnessed by one of his former aides.”

The segment detailed: “McMaster never considered Trump ‘dangerous,’ but the president’s affinity for autocrats made him uneasy. ‘President Trump sees in authoritarian leaders the qualities that he wants other people to see in him,’ he said,”

• CBS Sunday Morning, August 1, 2021: “Alexander Vindman on truth and its consequences”

Schaeffer noted; “Same format, different vociferous anti-Trump Swamp critic. Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a leading star of the now thoroughly discredited Russiagate campaign against the president, was the soft-focus subject of this Walsh-produced puff piece.”

Here’s how Walsh kicked off the segment:

“‘I was the driving force behind this whole thing,’ said retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. ‘I’m getting some chills talking about it right now.’

“Vindman is talking about the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Resplendent in his Army uniform, he was the star witness against his commander-in-chief.”

• CBS Sunday Morning, March 7, 2021: “Extremism in the ranks: Veterans and the insurrection”

Schaeffer noted: “Walsh was a regular producer of the network’s Sunday program, and this segment once again shows how hollow her vows of political neutrality ring. It’s a bit forgotten now, but a key Democrat talking point in the immediate months afterward was the alleged infiltration of the U.S. military by right-wing hate groups. January 6 was used as a major vehicle to promote this narrative. As we can see, CBS and Walsh were happy to play their part.”

Walsh wrote in her farewell memo to her CBS colleagues: “These days there’s a lot said about legacy, especially legacy media,. The put-down is that you’re old and out of touch. To me, legacy is the way you will be remembered for generations to come.”

Schaeffer concluded: “It sounds very much like an epitaph for a generation (or two or three) of big-box journalists who spent decades transmitting political establishment propaganda, with a decidedly left-leaning bent, while clad in a resplendent garment of reputational professional non-bias that they designed for themselves out of whole cloth.”

