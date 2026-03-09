GOP Senate balks on SAVE America Act, but votes to install plaque honoring law enforcement on J6

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2026 Real World News

Here is what America’s voting public is getting from their GOP Senate:

(Hint: It’s not the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.)

2026 Contract With Our Readers

  , ,

GOP Senate balks on SAVE America Act, but votes to install plaque honoring law enforcement on J6 added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →