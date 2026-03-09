GOP Senate balks on SAVE America Act, but votes to install plaque honoring law enforcement on J6

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2026 Real World News



Here is what America’s voting public is getting from their GOP Senate:

(Hint: It’s not the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.)

Senate Republicans will not pass the SAVE Act, however DID vote in unison to have this plaque hung in the halls of Congress today. It honors Capitol police officers who killed supporters of Donald Trump and lied on witness stands to have them imprisoned and civilly sued. pic.twitter.com/SAB426nozI — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 8, 2026

