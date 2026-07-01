GOP to hold first-ever midterm convention in Dallas

by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump announced in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday that the Republican Party will hold a first-ever midterm convention.

The GOP convention is set for Sept. 9 and 10 in Dallas.

Trump’s post:

MIDTERM CONVENTION. It will be in Dallas, Texas — One of my favorite places in the World. It will be fantastic! It has never been done before, and will be a truly Historic Event.

We are going to celebrate the GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK, and the incredible successes of the American People who transformed our Country through the America First Agenda — NO TAX ON TIPS, NO TAX ON OVERTIME, NO TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY, STRONGER BORDERS, SAFEST EVER COMMUNITIES, LOWER COSTS AND REAL AFFORDABILITY, MORE JOBS, AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE, AND SO MUCH MORE! Oil Prices are dropping sharply, even as we Denuclearize Iran.

We are delivering on the promises that politicians talked about for decades, but never got done. At the Event, we will have hardworking Americans, our Great Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Manufacturers, First Responders, and Job Creators who are powering our Nation’s Golden Age, and proving that America’s best days are still ahead of us. We will also have lots of Great Entertainment — It will be a RALLY like none other!

America’s 250th Birthday is approaching, and together, we are building the foundation for the NEXT 250 YEARS of American Greatness.

Dallas will take center stage on September 9th and 10th as we celebrate our Nation, our achievements, and our bright future. THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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