Grammy winner invited to return her mansion to Tongva tribe or share it with illegals

After winning a Grammy on Sunday for the song “Wildflower”, American pop star Billie Eilish said: “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land.”

With that in mind, Eilish has been hit with calls to either return her $3 million Los Angeles mansion to a Native American tribe or welcome illegal aliens inside, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Eilish, wearing the obligatory for leftists “ICE out” pin, concluded her brief speech by shouting, “And f*** ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry!”

Political commentator Eric Daugherty, along with several online sleuths, quickly discovered that Eilish’s lavish mansion, which is fenced and gated by the way, is located on land that belongs to the Tongva tribe — the indigenous people of the greater Los Angeles Basin.

When contacted by the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the Tongva tribe confirmed the pop star’s home does in fact sit on its “ancestral land.”

Daugherty noted: “She could also graciously host illegal aliens in her mansion. After all, she has the moral high ground. Put up or shut the F up.”

Posters to social media agreed with Daugherty, as one wrote: “It’s time for all these hypocritical Hollywood elites to do what they’re telling average American citizens to do. If they can preach it, they need to live by their words!”

“Oh, the hypocrisy,” someone else chimed in.

