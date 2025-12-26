Grateful for this Christmas miracle: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Special to WorldTribune, December 25, 2025

Excerpts from a commentary by Margaret Menge

Three years ago I wrote about the homily our priest gave on Christmas Eve — about what it meant that Christ was born at night: That he came into a world that was shrouded in darkness because it was under the rule of tyrants — and that he was the light, the light that pierced that darkness.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5)

At the time, many of us were in shock and grieving because of the knowledge of what had transpired in our country and world, with a virus unleashed on us, perhaps on purpose, and then a vaccine.

People were taken prisoner by hospitals. Many more were [reportedly] killed by the vaccines. The world truly did seem dark.

It’s impossible for many of us to forget any of it. But now, there is a light that is shining in the darkness, and that light is beginning to reveal the truth.

That Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is now the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, is truly a miracle.

Just five years ago he was an environmental lawyer from New York who’d taken up with the vaccine issue. His Wikipedia page tarred him as a conspiracy theorist and he was banished from the public square. No TV news channel would have him on as a guest, no newspaper would quote him. Like John the Baptist in the Gospel of John, he remained in the desert, apart and alone.

And then, he began to make a path. He began doing interviews with podcasters, anyone who would have him on, and talking about the Covid vaccine. He also spoke about his life and about his past addictions: drugs and lust. It was moving to see such a prominent American man speak from his heart about his weaknesses. A Kennedy, no less. He spoke about his Catholic upbringing, how his family would go to daily Mass when he was a boy, and about how in recent years, he’d gotten down on his knees and prayed to God to put him a position to be able to help save children. He was the head of Children’s Health Defense and living in California.

In November of 2021, his book, The Real Anthony Fauci, was published, and I thought at the time that he couldn’t possibly have written it himself. It was too much for any person to have produced in the space of less than a year. It was ostensibly a story about Anthony Fauci, but it was also filled with astonishing insights into the true nature of our public health agencies (the CDC owns patents for 57 different vaccines and spends $5 BILLION buying and distributing them!); A recounting of the history of several drugs, including Ivermectin and Remdesivir and AZT; and a shocking story of likely another enormous deception perpetrated by Fauci — the AIDS epidemic, which may very well not have been caused by the HIV virus at all.

Kennedy launched his campaign for president in April of 2023, challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, and in October of that year left the Democratic Party (it had left him long before) and announced he was running as an independent.

It was all so sudden, and all so unbelievable, to me in particular. I had interviewed with Children’s Health Defense in November of 2022, for a job as an editor with The Defender, its news site. They’d been vague about their reasons for needing a new editor — just saying that Stefanie Spear was going to work on some other things. Then I saw in the news that in fact, Stefanie had gone over to work on Kennedy’s presidential campaign. In 2024 I saw her on the screen, at the podium, introducing Bobby Kennedy as he announced he was suspending his campaign and urging people to vote for Trump. That night, RFK, Jr. walked out onto the stage to the Foo Fighters song “My Hero” and shook hands with Trump, to huge applause from the audience.

And at that moment, the two were joined — the Trump movement and the movement to overthrow the corrupt public health establishment and save the lives of American children. Kennedy went out on the road, campaigning for Trump. And in addition to MAGA, there was now MAHA — Make America Healthy Again.

Then in October of 2024, at the Al Smith Dinner in New York, Trump said that he was going to let Kennedy “go wild” on health, tempering this slightly to confuse the audience. It was clear, then and there, what was going to be: Kennedy was going to be appointed the head of the massive super-agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, and would have control over the CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. All of it.

He was confirmed, we now know, because he told a “moral lie.” He promised senators that he would not change the childhood vaccine schedule. But it was just changed, with the universal Hepatitis vaccine — which had been given to all newborns just hours after birth (whether they needed it or not!) — removed from the CDC schedule of recommended childhood vaccines. It was a huge win for MAHA and for the tiniest humans.

The other huge win was the reversal of the decades-old insistence from public health bureaucrats that vaccines do not cause autism.

As attorney Aaron Siri has so clearly demonstrated, there is no study showing this. It was a statement with no factual basis. It was not a scientific statement. It was a lie.

The CDC website now reads:

The claim “vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.

Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links.

And now comes news that the entire CDC childhood schedule of recommended vaccines may be changed dramatically and overnight, with Denmark’s schedule adopted, or one very similar, and American babies and children given far fewer vaccines than at present.

We didn’t know that 2025 would bring us this. We didn’t know that RFK, Jr. would come through on vaccines. For a while there it looked like he was going to focus on food — as if eating potato chips and drinking soda could possibly have caused the autism epidemic. But he was there, at HHS, toiling in the night. Like John, he was sent for this mission. Not to save souls, but to save the lives of children.

It really is a Christmas miracle.

From the Gospel according to John

1:1-18

In the beginning was the Word,

and the Word was with God,

and the Word was God.

He was in the beginning with God.

All things came to be through him,

and without him nothing came to be.

What came to be through him was life,

and this life was the light of the human race;

the light shines in the darkness,

and the darkness has not overcome it.

A man named John was sent from God.

He came for testimony, to testify to the light,

so that all might believe through him.

He was not the light,

but came to testify to the light.

The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world.

He was in the world,

and the world came to be through him,

but the world did not know him.

He came to what was his own,

but his own people did not accept him.

But to those who did accept him

he gave power to become children of God,

to those who believe in his name,

who were born not by natural generation

nor by human choice nor by a man’s decision

but of God.

And the Word became flesh

and made his dwelling among us,

and we saw his glory,

the glory as of the Father’s only Son,

full of grace and truth.

John testified to him and cried out, saying,

“This was he of whom I said,

‘The one who is coming after me ranks ahead of me

because he existed before me.’”

From his fullness we have all received,

grace in place of grace,

because while the law was given through Moses,

grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.

No one has ever seen God.

The only Son, God, who is at the Father’s side,

has revealed him.

Longtime journalist Margaret Menge writes a substack column, Crossroads Report