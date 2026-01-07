GREATEST HITS, 1: Covid shot linked to distinct biological changes, ‘post-vaccinations syndrome’

No. 1, January 6, 2026

[Big Tech’s algorithmic tyranny continued to punish this newspaper 11 months into Trump 2.0, but the hits kept coming. Happy 2026 to our loyal readers! — The Editors]

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2025 Real World News



A team of researchers from Yale University found the Covid injection is linked to a condition scientists have called “post-vaccination syndrome (PVS)”

Some sufferers of PVS show distinct biological changes, including differences in immune cells and the presence of coronavirus proteins in their blood years after taking the shot.

The previously-unknown syndrome also appears to cause brain fog, dizziness, tinnitus, and exercise intolerance.

The condition also appears to reawaken a dormant virus in the body called Epstein-Barr which can cause flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and nerve issues.

Dr Harlan Krumholz, co-senior study author and Harold H. Hines, Jr. Professor of Medicine at Yale, said: “It’s clear that some individuals are experiencing significant challenges after vaccination. Our responsibility as scientists and clinicians is to listen to their experiences, rigorously investigate the underlying causes, and seek ways to help.”

The study is a “work in progress,” the Yale researchers said. The next phase of the research will be to ascertain how widespread the condition is and who is most at risk.

Dr Akiko Iwasaki, study author and immunologist at Yale University, said: “This work is still in its early stages, and we need to validate these findings. But this is giving us some hope that there may be something that we can use for diagnosis and treatment of PVS down the road.”

Iwasaki’s team collected blood samples from 42 people with PVS and 22 people without it between December 2022 and November 2023.

People with PVS also had elevated levels of Covid spike proteins.

“We don’t know if the level of spike protein is causing the chronic symptoms, because there were other participants with PVS who didn’t have any measurable spike protein,” Iwasaki said. “But it could be one mechanism underlying this syndrome.”

