GREATEST HITS, 14: China university dean’s manifesto calls for ousting CCP regime: ‘Start a prairie fire’

No. 14, December 22, 2025

[ Merry Christmas and Happy 2026 to our loyal readers! — The Editors]

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2025 Real World News



A dean and assistant dean at South China University of Technology published a manifesto that is circulating online which calls for the Chinese people to rise up and oust the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The document, titled “A Single Spark Can Start a Prairie Fire”, was jointly issued by Lin Ying, Dean of the School of the Guangzhou university’s Biological Sciences and Engineering and her deputy Han Shuangyan.

It is one of several reports of rising rebellion against the CCP of the type that culminated in the Tiananmen Square massacre of June 3-4, 1989.

Under the banner of “democracy, freedom, and human rights,” the manifesto outlines four major demands:

1. End One-Party Rule and Implement Democratic Elections

Abolish the Party’s autocratic control, allow a multi-party system and fair general elections, and ensure every citizen can participate in politics and elect a government that truly represents the people.

2. Restore Freedom of Speech and Ensure Press Freedom

Remove censorship of the press and public discourse, allow citizens to openly discuss politics and criticize the government, and restore the people’s right to know.

3. Improve Livelihoods and Create a Fair Society

Strengthen social welfare, eliminate the wealth gap, and improve access to education, healthcare, and housing so that every Chinese citizen can enjoy equal opportunities.

4. Establish Rule of Law and Protect Human Rights

The government must respect every citizen’s basic human rights—including freedom of speech, assembly, and the press—strictly prohibit arbitrary arrests and prosecutions of dissidents, and ensure judicial fairness and independence.

According to a report by Dajiyuan, on April 28, a social media influencer known as “Laodeng (@laodeng89),” with hundreds of thousands of followers, posted on X, “Young people, rise up — a Chinese university professor’s real-name anti-CCP manifesto,” along with screenshots of the document (see below).

The document begins: “I am Lin Ying, Dean of the School of Bioscience and Engineering at South China University of Technology. I am a member of the Chinese Communist Party, and also one of China’s 1.4 billion citizens. On this vast land, we have witnessed firsthand the degradation and oppression of Chinese society.”

The document continues:

“Today, with a deeply heavy heart, I make the strongest call to action: It is time to stand up against the regime that oppresses us and strips us of our basic human rights. It is time to fight for democracy and freedom!

“The Tiananmen Incident on June 4, 1989, is the most painful period in China’s modern history. However, today’s Chinese education system and social environment make it so that almost no one in the younger generation knows this historical fact.

“Students, it’s time for you to stand up!

“Dear college students, you are the hope of the country’s future and the pioneers of social change. Your thoughts and your actions will determine the future of China and whether this country can move from darkness to light.

“If you don’t stand up today, you will become another victim of history tomorrow. And now is the time for you to speak out!(…)

Our demands: democracy, freedom and human rights.

“Today, at this challenging moment, let us rise up together and stand up against Xi Jinping’s dictatorship. Call for democracy and freedom, and fight for the basic human rights and social justice of every citizen! Your voice may be weak, but if all the people stand up, they will surely be able to shake this power and ignite the fire of change in the whole society!

“For freedom, oppose dictatorship; for the nation, stand up and fight.”

Final appeal of the manifesto: “University students are the backbone of the nation’s future and the hope of our era. You not only have the ability but also the responsibility to speak out for China’s future. In this time full of challenges, let us rise together, stand against the CCP’s dictatorship, call for democracy and freedom, and transform a China full of lies and violence into a society of liberty, democracy, rule of law, and justice—bringing light to this nation.

“Dear fellow citizens, especially our beloved university students, you have the power and duty to speak for China’s future. We must make sure China is no longer a nation filled with lies and violence, but one grounded in freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and justice. You are the pillars of the nation’s future and the hope of the times. Your strength can change the country’s destiny and bring brightness to these people.

“Today, at this moment full of challenges, let us rise up together and oppose Xi Jinping’s dictatorship. Let us demand democracy and freedom and fight for every citizen’s basic rights and social justice! Your voices may seem faint, but if the people rise as one, we will shake the regime’s foundations and ignite the fire of change across all of society!”

Win-Win With Tax-Deductible Contribution