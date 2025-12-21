GREATEST HITS, 16 — Now we know: FBI deployed 274 agents to Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

No. 16, December 21, 2025

The FBI secretly embedded 274 plainclothes agents in the crowd during the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the U.S. Capitol, according to an after-action report that was kept from the public for the duration of the Biden Administration.

The 50-page report was located by current FBI Director Kash Patel’s team and turned over to the House Judiciary Committee and its special subcommittee investigating J6 security failures and the weaponization of law enforcement.

The after-action report reveals that the 274 agents were deployed to the Capitol in plainclothes and with guns but with no clear safety gear or way to be recognized by other law enforcement agencies at the scene.

(The after-action report can be viewed here.)

While top brass at the bureau, including then-Director Chris Wray, insisted there was no political bias, frontline agents repeatedly raised issues of liberal bias and wokeness in their after-action assessments. The words “politics” or “bias” were mentioned more than a dozen times in responses in the 50 pages.

“Our response to the Capitol Riot reeks of political bias,” one wrote.

Another added: “I wonder if our biases affected our preparedness.”

A third commented: “We have been used as pawns in a political war, and FBI leadership fell into the trap and has allowed it to happen.”

Subcommittee chairman Barry Loudermilk told Just the News: “During the more than two years I have been investigating the events of January 6, I have seen evidence that suggests potential political bias within agencies that may have influenced their actions before, during, and after the events of January 6. But this report is more damning than anyone could have imagined and opens up even more questions.”

One agent suggested the problem extended beyond the bureau to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, indicating a more widespread problem with political bias.

“Currently, the U.S. Attorneys office is dictating what it is that gets investigated. This is a dangerous precedent because we can barely get them to prosecute investigations that clearly meet thresholds needed for Federal prosecutions,” one agent wrote in the after-action report. “However, their willingness to conduct a search warrant on someone’s life for a misdemeanor seems ridiculous. It is unreasonable for the FBI to conduct investigations involving misdemeanor violations at a federal level… it is not our role.”

Many of the agents’ feedback focused on the Washington Field Office (WFO)) and its culture. “WFO is a hopelessly broken office that’s more concerned about wearing masks and recruiting preferred racial/sexual groups than catching actual bad guys,” one worker wrote.

Added another: “I wish you all would pay more attention to our safety than what type of masks we wear. If you are going to deploy us to a riot situation, then give us the proper damn safety equipment–helmet, face shield, protective clothing–and training!”

A common complaint from agents was that the FBI under directors James Comey and Wray was infected with political biases and liberal ideology that treated rioters from the summer 2020 Black Lives Matter riots far differently than those arrested in the aftermath J6.

“The conspiracy to commit crimes at the Capitol on January 6th, were also committed by bad actors during the summer riots of 2020 leading up to the election on November 3, 2020. Agents stood by on the ground in Washington, D.C. and observed stores being looted, burned, and ripped of anything of value,” one agent wrote.

“Even worse, officers were assaulted in the streets in broad daylight with cameras rolling, and yet our response then was nothing like the Capitol Riots response on and after January 6, 2021. I do not recall a single instance where the FBI, specifically FBI WFO, made any attempt to put the resources behind the summer riots of 2020, as they did during the Capitol Riots,” the agent explained.

