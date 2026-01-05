GREATEST HITS, 2: Kash Patel’s looming confirmation brings dreaded ‘day of reckoning’

No. 2, January 4, 2026

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2025 Real World News



Not only Democrats but many entrenched power brokers are pulling out all the stops to delay it, but it looks like a solid bet that Kash Patel will become the next director of the FBI.

And that development has obvious implications for those paying attention to the decade-long campaign to derail the Trump train.

On Thursday, Patel cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote of 12 to 10, putting him on track for a full Senate vote as early as this week.

“It can’t come quickly enough. Patel’s pending confirmation may be why the searches for ‘witness protection,’ ‘erase iPhone,’ and ‘paper shredder’ have skyrocketed in D.C. since Jan. 20th,” Morgan Murphy wrote in a Feb. 16 op-ed for The Daily Caller News Foundation.

It was Patel who led the investigation into the origins of the Russiagate hoax, “without which we might never have known that Hilary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid for the so-called Steele Dossier, which was essentially a smear campaign passed off as actual non-partisan intelligence,” Murphy noted.

“Think on that a hot second — a Democrat administration used the FBI and Justice Department to spy on a Republican campaign. It makes Watergate look like a parking ticket by comparison.”

All those hearings on Capitol Hill meant nothing without the rule of law enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, the FBI laid the groundwork for the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Keeping that news from the American public was a key to Joe Biden’s reported election victory.

Under the Biden-Harris regime, the Department of Justice essentially weaponized the FBI against conservatives, labeling parents as “domestic terrorists” and traditional Catholics as “violent extremists.” The FBI proposed infiltrating Catholic churches as “threat mitigation.”

“After 10 years of abuses, the FBI’s judgement day of reckoning may arrive this week in the form of Senate confirmation for Patel,” Murphy wrote.

In the past, Patel has hinted he would close down FBI headquarters in Washington, and transform the building into a museum of the “deep state.” During his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Patel said he wants the bureau’s Washington operation slimmed down so that agents are sent out into the “interior of the country.”

Patel said the suggestion that he has an “enemies list” of former government officials that are part of the deep state is a “total mischaracterization.”

“The only thing that will matter if I’m confirmed as director of the FBI is a de-weaponized, de-politicized system of law enforcement completely devoted to rigorous obedience to the Constitution and a singular standard of justice,” Patel said.

What worries deep staters the most?

“In Patel we’ll have an FBI director who is serious about investigating corrupt public officials,” Murphy wrote.

“In an age where senior lawmakers are literally accepting gold bars as bribes and lawmakers making $200k a year have net worths north of $50 million, Americans are asking questions. Expect the FBI’s new director to start finding answers.”

