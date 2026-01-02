GREATEST HITS, 4: 1,449,054 more votes than voters in 2022 in unverified voter study of 7 states

No. 4, January 2, 2026

In a study of seven states in the 2022 midterms, an election integrity group reported it found more than one million more votes were cast than there were voters who voted.

United Sovereign Americans studied whether votes were counted from unverified identities in California, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, the group’s founder, Marly Hornik, reported for The Daily Caller News Foundation on Jan. 31.

Using official state records and voter identity verification, United Sovereign Americans analysts asked three questions:

• Does the voter exist?

• Did the voter live at the address they voted from in 2022?

• Were votes counted without any voter at all?

The group’s study concluded that there were 2,189,483 voters who voted in the seven states who do not exist, and 4,840,975 voters who voted from addresses they did not live at. Additionally, the seven states counted a total of 1,449,054 more votes than voters who voted.

That adds up to 21.6% of the total certified vote in just those seven states in the 2022 midterms, United Sovereign Americans said.

“Implementing universal voter ID is a common-sense solution that would help everyone. Election officers could accomplish their task more easily and avoid costly litigation,” Hornik wrote.

“The votes of eligible American citizens would be better protected. If states refuse to comply with a federal mandate, their representatives need not be recognized, as occurred during the ratification of the Fourteenth Amendment and the 1868 Electoral College.”

Independent journalist and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted in a social media post:

What happened to the “red wave” in 2022?

Well, in just 7 states there were 2,189,483 voters who do not exist

4,840,975 who voted from addresses they did not live at

1,449,054 more votes than voters

8,479,512 unverified votes in CA, GA, IL, MI, NY, OH, and PA alone — 21.6% of the total! — and 3,038,081 certified votes later edited, deleted, or “washed” to other registration records

