GREATEST HITS, 6 — ‘Deep State’ exposed: USAID had long worked closely with George Soros

No. 6, December 31, 2025

[Big Tech’s algorithmic tyranny continued to punish this newspaper 11 months into Trump 2.0, but the hits kept coming. Happy 2026 to our loyal readers! — The Editors]

by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2025 Real World News



As WorldTribune.com reported on Feb. 3, President Donald Trump moved the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under the purview of the State Department, which cut the agency’s workforce.

Trump, who said the foreign aid agency was being run by “radical lunatics,” named Secretary of State Marco Rubio as USAID’s acting administrator.

USAID has had close ties with globalist billionaire George Soros for decades.

“There are countless tales of corruption that could be told when it comes to USAID – and George Soros (who has since handed over his empire to his son Alex) has his fingerprints over it,” Matt Palumbo, writing for The Dan Bongino Show, reported on Tuesday.

Palumbo pointed to a quarterly performance report from The Soros Foundations (report period: December 1993) which states:

“The Soros Foundations Management Training Program (SFMTP) received and signed Cooperative Agreement HEUR 0045 A 00 4007 00 from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on November 19, 1993. In the first quarter, SFMTP staff in each of the five countries (Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Estonia, and Slovakia) began open advertisement to professionals for the training available. In the U.S., SFMTP staff were introduced to USAID procedures and began recruitment of host companies.”

According to their evaluation of the program, “all goals were met.”

Palumbo noted that “other early activities of Soros’ involvement with USAID include his International Renaissance Foundation partnering with them to support Ukraine’s ‘Orange Revolution,’ the European country he’s ‘invested’ more in than any other. Robert F. Kennedy revealed in an interview with Tucker Carlson last November that USAID also led the more violent Maidan Revolution in 2014 that ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.”

The Heritage Foundation in a 2017 report revealed that Soros was the “main implementor” of the U.S. agency’s so-called aid since at least the start of the Obama administration.

Heritage noted: “During the Obama years the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was used to promote abroad policies that remain controversial within American society itself and that serve no clear national security interests. To achieve these ends, USAID has teamed up in some countries with groups funded by financier George Soros.”

Palumbo noted: “It was at this time that USAID started tying development money to countries taking progressive stances on gay/transgender rights, among other leftist causes including legalizing prostitution, and decriminalizing drugs.”

Joe Biden requested $30 billion for USAID in 2025.

When Arizona Republican Rep. Eli Crane introduced an amendment to reduce funding for USAID last year, all Democrats and 114 Republicans voted against it.

Meanwhile, TownHall’s Matt Vespa noted that reaction from the major media proves that Trump’s action on USAID “landed a direct hit on the Deep State.”

“USAID is about to get a severe haircut: it’s now part of the State Department, where its staff will be chopped down significantly,” Vespa wrote. “It’s part of the Trump administration’s promise to trim the fat from Washington’s out-of-control bureaucracy that does nothing. The bloating ends now, and Trump has Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to act as his avenging angel on the waste, corruption, and fraud that has suppurated throughout the capital.”

Media meltdown highlights:

Media Suffers Complete MELTDOWN Over USAID MSNBC’s Joy Reid called Elon and Trump’s actions a “coup,” but CNN’s Van Jones made an even more ridiculous claim. 🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/h9f8jHC11G — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

The only moment of clarity from the mainstream press came when Scott Jennings methodically schooled his fellow CNN panelists as they vainly tried to defend USAID. “There is a difference between smart soft power and dumb spending by the leftwing ideologues who inhabit this… pic.twitter.com/eSODA8tSoX — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 4, 2025

Perfect Time For Tax-Deductible Boost to Free Press Foundation