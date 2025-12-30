GREATEST HITS, 7: Trump sombrero memes are huge hit: ‘I do not want this shutdown to end’

No. 7, December 30, 2025

[In 2025, the hits kept coming. Happy 2026 to our loyal readers! — The Editors]

The sombrero memes.

Hilarious, unless you’re a woke, whiney Democrat or lefty media talking head, and there are lots of them.

Vice President JD Vance responded to Democrat outrage over President Donald Trump sharing a video meme depicting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero:

“Oh, I think it’s funny,” Vance said Wednesday when asked if posting sombrero memes was “helpful” while trying to reach a government funding agreement with Democrats. “The president’s joking and we’re having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities of the Democrats’ positions and even, you know, poking some, some fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves.”

“I’ll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now, I make this solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop,” Vance added.

As TownHall.com’s Matt Vespa put it: “I do not want this shutdown to end.

🚨 LMFAO! After Hakeem Jeffries melted down on MSNBC over Trump’s meme dressing him up as a Mexican, 47 doubled down and posted ANOTHER one, with Trump appearing in the background as a mariachi band Nobody can out-troll President Trump. Nobody 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9cfruaikzC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

“They really don’t get it. The memes will stop once they reopen the government, but also when they stop all their bitching. Democrats and the media are incensed, foaming at the mouth with rage over the Trump social team making sombrero and mariachi videos mocking Democrats for being a trash party, with laughable public policy positions, and even worse leadership. It all started after a failed meeting between President Trump and congressional leadership.”

Vance’s response follows Trump posting a meme video Monday to Truth Social that depicted Jeffries wearing a mustache and a sombrero while mariachi music played in the background. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also was depicted in the video, with an AI-generated voice stating “nobody likes Democrats anymore” due to “our woke, trans” agenda.

Vance added: “And I saw one of the major TV stations put the meme up and then say, this is AI generated. And he had like the curly animated mustache, too. … Do you really not realize the American people recognize that he did not actually come to the White House wearing a sombrero and a black, curly animation mustache, like, give the country a little bit of credit.”

After getting pushback during today’s White House press briefing on the Trump Jeffries sombrero memes. The White House is now playing the memes on loop in the briefing room. pic.twitter.com/dpflN2S5eH — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) October 1, 2025

