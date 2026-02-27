Greenpeace says it can’t pay $345 million judgment over pipeline protest verdict

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 27, 2026

As they say, go woke, go broke.

There may be no better example than Greenpeace.

The environmental group has been ordered by a North Dakota judge to pay Energy Transfer $345 million after a jury found the organization guilty of defamation, conspiracy, trespass, and other claims over the often-violent Dakota Access Pipeline protest.

Nearly a year after a nine-person jury found Greenpeace liable for $667 million in damages in a case related to the Dakota Access Pipeline, a North Dakota judge said this week that Greenpeace will soon be ordered to make good on the damages, which the judge reduced to $345 million.

As of late 2024, Greenpeace USA reported having only $1.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In court papers filed Tuesday, Judge James Gion granted a motion filed by Energy Transfer, the company that owns the pipeline, and said he intends to issue the final judgment on the case soon. The final judgment will detail what the three Greenpeace entities named in the lawsuit are expected to pay.

Greenpeace said it will appeal the case to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Energy Transfer sued Greenpeace in 2019 for its involvement in a months-long protest against its Dakota Access Pipeline. The protest began with just a small group of Sioux people, but, with Greenpeace joining the fray, people traveled from all over the world to camp and protest at the site, with various reports estimating there were as many as 10,000 people there at one time.

Energy Transfer said Greenpeace sent employees to the camp who participated in protests, led trainings or otherwise lent support to the cause. Greenpeace also donated money and supplies and supported the debanking of the pipeline project by several lenders.

