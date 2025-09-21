Greg Gutfeld shuts down lefties playing the victim card over Jimmy Kimmel

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2025 Real World News



Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld on Thursday called out major media for its coverage of Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, slamming efforts to frame the late-night host as a victim following his false remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Everybody stop what you’re doing and watch this. Greg Gutfeld just shut down liberals who are portraying Jimmy Kimmel as the victim and melting down over his suspension for lying about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. “It’s great, even in death, Charlie keeps winning debates.”… pic.twitter.com/w8rWGuuqF9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 18, 2025

Flashback:

Flashback to Jimmy Kimmel laughing about Donald Trump being banned from all social media platforms, and joking about conservative apps being taken offline: “All over the internet, [conservatives] are screaming about being silenced. They won’t be silent about being silenced.” pic.twitter.com/SzVku8DsE6 — Ben Scallan 🇮🇪 (@Ben_Scallan) September 20, 2025

Bonus:

What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power. This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats. We cannot dare to be… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2025

Beat The Press