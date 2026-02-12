‘Gross malpractice’ blamed for mass shootings epidemic

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2026 Real World News



One in three mass shootings in the past 5 years involved transgender/non-binary shooters including this week’s school shooting that killed 10. What can be done?

“If we are serious about reducing mass shootings, we need to stop chasing the weapon and start confronting the sickness,” Larry Ward, Chairman of the Constitutional Rights PAC and President of Political Media Inc., wrote in a Feb. 11 op-ed for Human Events.

An 18-year-old male who identified as female killed 9 people and wounded 25 before killing himself in a home and school shooting on Tuesday in the remote Canadian mountain town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police eventually identified the shooter as Jesse Van Rootselaar, but initially, as Ward noted, “in a display of ideological capture that would be farcical if it weren’t so tragic, described the shooter as ‘female in a dress with brown hair’ and later referred to the killer as a ‘gunperson.’ ”

As expected, within hours of the shooting, “the familiar drumbeat began. Ban guns. Restrict firearms for certain groups. Target the transgender community with pre-crime measures. Some of these calls will come from the conservative side of the aisle. They must be resisted,” Ward wrote.

“The sickness isn’t much different from the root cause behind the broader epidemic of mass violence this century: Psychiatric mind-bending drugs and a medical establishment that has abandoned its oath to ‘first, do no harm,’ ” Ward wrote.

In social media post, Ward added this context:

High-Profile Public Mass Shootings with Manifestos/Planning (2019-2025):

Looking at the major incidents that received national coverage and involved extensive planning/manifestos:

• 2019: El Paso Walmart (Patrick Crusius)

• 2019: Dayton, Ohio (Connor Betts)

• 2019: Denver STEM School (Alec McKinney – transgender)

• 2022: Buffalo Tops Market (Payton Gendron)

• 2022: Uvalde School (Salvador Ramos)

• 2022: Highland Park parade (Robert Crimo III)

• 2022: Colorado Springs Club Q (Anderson Aldrich – non-binary)

• 2023: Nashville Covenant School (Audrey/Aiden Hale – transgender)

• 2023: Allen, Texas mall (Mauricio Garcia)

• 2023: Lewiston, Maine (Robert Card)

• 2025: Minneapolis Catholic School (Robin Westman – transgender)

“From approximately 12 to 15 major manifesto/planned public mass shootings in this period, 4 involved transgender/non-binary shooters. That’s approximately 27-33% of these specific type of shootings.

“Given that among U.S. adults, 0.8% (over 2.1 million people) identify as transgender, according to the Williams Institute, this represents a massive statistical over-representation – roughly 35-40x higher than population percentage.

“This doesn’t include the 2026 Canadian mass shooting.

“Go ahead — Fact check me,” Ward wrote.”

Robin Westman, the trans-identified man who carried out the Catholic school massacre in Minneapolis in August 2025, left behind a manifesto in which he stated: “I am tired of being trans. I wish I never brainwashed myself. … Gender and weed f*cked up my head. I wish I never tried experimenting with either. Don’t let your kids smoke weed or change gender until they are like seventeen.”

Early reports indicate that the Canada shooter was also taking SSRI antidepressants.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has directed the National Institutes of Health to study the potential connection between SSRI antidepressants, psychiatric medications and violent behavior, noting that many carry black box warnings for suicidal and homicidal ideation.

Ward wrote: “The Left helped create a societal turbo-cancer by promoting gender affirmation as standard medical practice. Think about the absurdity of this position for a moment. We don’t affirm other delusions. If a patient with anorexia says she weighs three hundred pounds, we don’t hand her diet pills. If a schizophrenic patient presents with multiple personalities, we don’t issue each personality its own driver’s license. We treat the underlying condition. We work toward healing.

“Transgender Americans have the right to bear arms. Full stop. That right is not negotiable and defending it is not a concession, it is a constitutional imperative.

“But Americans also have the responsibility, indeed, the moral obligation to stop the medical and psychological professions from engaging in gross malpractice. We must ban physicians from prescribing drugs and performing procedures that cement delusions in their patients’ minds and permanently mutilate children’s bodies. We must treat mental illness with the goal of curing it, not affirming it.

“The path forward is clear:

“First, ban all gender-transition procedures and cross-sex hormone prescriptions for minors nationwide. Children cannot consent to permanent bodily alteration. Period.

“Second, fund rigorous, independent research into the psychiatric effects of SSRIs, cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers, research not funded by the pharmaceutical companies that profit from these prescriptions.

“Third, restore the medical profession’s commitment to evidence-based treatment of gender dysphoria rather than ideological affirmation. The European medical establishment, including the UK’s Cass Review, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, has already begun pulling back from the American model of reflexive affirmation. We should follow their lead.

“Fourth, critically, reject any and all proposals to restrict the Second Amendment rights of transgender Americans or any other class of citizens based on group identity. Due process means individual adjudication, not categorical disarmament.

“Behind each of these tragedies stands a broken individual who was failed by a system more interested in ideology than healing. The answer is not to tear pages from the Constitution. The answer is to tear the prescription pads from the hands of doctors who have confused affirmation with treatment, ideology with medicine, and revenue with care.

“Don’t infringe on gun rights. Ban the fringe transgender drugs and procedures that are destroying minds and ending lives.”

