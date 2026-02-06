Hanson: ‘No coherent principle’ to ‘insurrectionary movement’ in Minnesota

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2026 Real World News



From the Vietnam War era demonstrations to the violent 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd, the presumption of media coverage has been that when people in the streets were on the Left, they were passionate advocates of higher ideals and their integrity should not be questioned.

In his first post-surgery video appearance, Victor Davis Hanson offered some context to legacy media coverage of the street protests in Minnesota.

What I am disturbed about is the utter hypocrisy we are seeing with this street insurrectionary movement, the Hoover Institution Fellow and Daily Signal senior contributor said.

Hanson argued there is no legitimate consistent idealism to the Left’s ongoing “utterly hypocritical insurrectionary movement” in Minnesota.

“There is no coherent principle. None.”

Hanson noted that the Left and its media mouthpieces have “canonized” protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti who were tragically killed.

They made them “martyrs,” he said.

However, Hanson said, if anybody had a concealed weapon anywhere on January 6, 2021 “they needed to “be put in jail.”

“We were told that five officers were killed on Jan. 6. We know that none were. None.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers