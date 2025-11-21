Has the Chinese Communist Party lost its collective mind over Japan PM’s resolute policy?

FPI / December 17, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

Psychosis: A severe mental condition in which thought and emotions are so affected that contact is lost with external reality.

The reality for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is that its aggressive military and nuclear buildup, its increasing military coercion against Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, the United States and others, and its ultimate goal of freedom-crushing global hegemony, is forcing more and more countries to increase their defensive capacities and to cooperate against the CCP.

However, the CCP refuses to acknowledge this reality because it really does want to crush democracies and become the global hegemon, and like well-trained Marxists resorts to Hegelian Dialectic of “thesis” begets “antithesis,” that begets “synthesis,” that has for over a century has been used by Marxists and Communists to justify convoluting an enemy’s defensive reactions (antithesis) to justify further attack (thesis).

Thus, when countries like Taiwan, the Philippines and now Japan take measures to defend themselves, the CPP reflexively attempts to portray those actions as wrong, unjust or a categorically evil threat to the CCP and the 1.4 billion people of China!

Do not count on the CCP to acknowledge that their daily military harassment of Philippine outposts in the South China Sea, their near daily harassment of Japan’s Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, or that their daily military harassment of Taiwan with increasingly shrill threats to invade the island democracy, has anything to do with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s Nov. 7 admission to the Japanese Diet that China’s threat to attack Taiwan could become a “survival-threatening situation” that would trigger possible Japanese military assistance for Taiwan.

Related: PM Takaichi ends Tokyo’s pro-CCP consensus: Attack on Taiwan ‘threatens Japan’s existence’, November 11, 2025

Instead, the CCP wants you to believe that Takaichi’s statement of a stark reality for Japan is actually a new and horrible threat to China, and furthermore, this threat from Japan justifies the CCP unleashing a horrific and unhinged — completely psychotic — threat barrage against Japan.

This threat barrage was elevated almost immediately to unhinged levels on Nov. 8, when Osaka Consul General Xue Jian, reacting to Takaichi, posted on his “X” account, “We have no choice but to cut off that filthy head that has come charging in without a moment’s hesitation. Are you prepared?”

Tokyo was justified in declaring Xue Persona-Non-Grata and sending him back to China but it has not, so it is possible that the CCP decided that it could get away with sustaining that level of threat, even expanding it with war threats from official sources complimented with a howling orchestra of social media threats.

Official CCP escalation started on Nov. 13 when Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong told Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi: “Anyone who dares to interfere in China’s reunification cause in any form will surely be dealt a heavy blow.”

Then on Nov. 14 Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Jiang Bin stated, “If Japan does not deeply learn from historical lessons and dares to take risks, or even intervene militarily in the Taiwan Strait situation, it will inevitably suffer a crushing defeat and pay a heavy price in the face of the impregnable defenses of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army [PLA].”

This theme, that the CCP has the right to invade/murder the democracy on Taiwan while Japan is an aggressor for defending Taiwan, was continued in a Nov. 16 PLA Daily article titled, “Calling for military intervention in the Taiwan Strait situation will only lead Japan down a path of no return.”

If Japan risks military assistance to Taiwan, the PLA Daily says of Japan, “the entire country risks becoming a battlefield… if Japan fails to learn profound lessons from history and dares to take such risks, China will certainly deliver a resounding blow.”

Such threat rhetoric from official sources was then accentuated by CCP bots on social media, which are particularly heavy on the “X” platform, that the CCP Propaganda Department has essentially “weaponized” by inserting large numbers pro-CCP “bots” that dominate discourse by shouting their rhetoric of violence and hate.

For example, self-described People’s Armed Police propaganda worker Zhao De Shuai (who may actually be a composite of many people) posted this threat on November 16:

“Here’s how the Taiwan scenario in 2030 will play out. We will bomb every single port facilities and airport runways in Taiwan with our long-range rocket artilleries and missiles. Then establish a no-fly zone over the island. We will also sink and shoot down anyone who enters the island’s 22km total exclusion zone. Let’s see how long can the island last without a single drop of oil or shipment of food. For this type of total exclusion zone siege, we don’t even need to send in our ships. Cut Taiwan off at the ports and nothing will get in or be unloaded in bulk. Then we can force a negotiated end to hostility.”

That same day Zhao goes “nuclear,” saying:

“An argument FOR using nuclear weapons on Japanese intervention fleet sailing towards Taiwan. Nuclear weapons used at sea can be air detonated at low altitude, this creates zero collateral damage. The first salvo may be convectional, but tactical nukes sends the correct messaging; An attack on PLA forces in Taiwan is a declaration of war with an nuclear armed state…So some advice for the Japanese, if you do attack the PLA when we are liberating Taiwan, do remember to bring sunglasses and wear anti-flash gear.”

Also on Nov. 16, another apparent CCP-controlled “bot” on “X” called “PLA Military Updates” posted:

“China has a large stockpile of Nuclear EMP weapons (Around 100-120 N. Warheads dedicated to NEMP blasts) NEMP blasts work as a Nuclear warhead detonates above enemy air (10-40km), creating a Super EMP wave enough to destroy electronics, windows, computers etc.”

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International