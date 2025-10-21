Haters anonymous: Who funded those pro-violence ‘No Kings’ protests?

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2025 Real World News



Legacy media coverage portrayed this past weekend’s “No Kings” protests as a kumbaya moment for liberals who don’t like President Donald Trump’s policies.

The Washington Post characterized it as a friendly “street carnival.”

What the major media refused to show were the vile calls to violence or celebrations of the killing of conservatives.

Video that didn’t make it into those outlets’ “coverage” of “No Kings” included a child in Chicago stabbing an effigy of Trump and then getting a high five from an adult; and two women in Denver wearing t-shirts, one saying “Make Assassinations Great Again” and the other “Charlie Kirk had it coming. Change my mind.”

Who funded these “protests”?

The investigative journalist group the Pearl Project estimates there were 265 partner organizations assisting with the “No Kings” protests on Saturday. Playing a major funding role was the Indivisible Project, a 501(c)(4) group that is responsible for organizing much of the popular “resistance” activities against Trump and conservatives.

Globalist billionaire George Soros, Founder of the Open Society Foundations, has significant financial ties to the Indivisible Project.

The Open Society Action Fund and other Soros-backed foundations have given $7.61 million to the Indivisible organization since its inception in 2017, a Fox News Digital analysis found.

Indivisible has also received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Tides Foundation and the Tides Network, which have been accused of funding anti-Israel campus protests.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz noted Soros’s involvement in the “No Kings” protests on Thursday evening during an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, saying there is “considerable evidence” linking Soros to the protests.

Cruz, in July, introduced the Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots Act, nicknamed the STOP FUNDERs Act, that would enable the Justice Department to impose financial conspiracy charges for funders of “violent” and “extreme” activities.

“No Kings” protests were previously held in June. Data Republican tracked the top 100 funders of the June rally, which included several ACLU branches, the American Federation of Teachers, Democratic Socialists of America, Greenpeace, the Indivisible Project, Planned Parenthood, and the Tides Center.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec added to what legacy media refused to cover:

They cheered Luigi Mangione

They cheered Thomas Matthew Crooks

They’re cheering Tyler Robinson

Are you paying attention yet?

Legacy media also failed to mention the viral video showing a woman identified in a New York Post report as a Chicago-based elementary school teacher mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination “by using a sickening gun gesture.”

Lucy Martinez, a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School, put a finger to her neck and pretended to pull a trigger when a man driving by in a pickup truck waved a flag calling the late podcaster a “hero,” video shows.

It’s unclear if Martinez was fired or faced any disciplinary action, the report said The school’s website was taken down after the incident surfaced online.

Meet Lucy Martinez — an elementary school teacher from Chicago who thought it was funny to mock Charlie Kirk’s death. This woman teaches children. Lucy is now the perfect face of the “No Kings” movement — a movement that preaches “love” but celebrates death. Evil always… pic.twitter.com/5TTu5TpfYw — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 19, 2025

During the No Kings protest in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a flyer was passed out that included demands such as dismantling ICE and the Supreme Court. The flyer stated that if the demands are not met, “disorder will be without parallel in modern times.”

The flyer stated at the top in all caps, “everything comes to a head. We draw up the terms. We arrange the time and the date. Your people. And our people. We have demands. In no uncertain terms, the following conditions must be met, or hostilities will continue, and they will escalate.”

“We demand that millions of nurses, temp workers, paramedics, staffers, and community members rise up, blocking the streets, taking over research centers, and raising the banner of FREE HEALTHCARE and MEDICAL AUTONOMY for everyone on US soil. And, that oppressed and brave people REVOLT against ICE, Border Patrol, Homeland Security, and local police, destroying their infrastructure, discrediting their operations, and overwhelming their personnel, returning safety and peace to our communities.”

The flyer also demanded that “angry mobs storm the Supreme Court, ABOLISHING IT outright, returning power to community elders, to wayward youngsters, and to those of us who earn trust in their communities continuously because of their care and humility, not appointed authority,” and called upon “renters, homeowners, and farmers to DECOMMODIFY HOUSING and land, joining forces in grassroots networks to obstruct evictions, to abolish rent, to place families and individuals into dignified housing, and to BREAK UP THE MONOPOLIES in real estate and agriculture, who prey on our need for land in order to turn unprecedented profits.”

The flyer concluded, “Should we fail to observe the aforementioned demands within the allotted time, the disorder will be without parallel in modern times.”

At the bottom of the flyer was an advertisement for a “Neighborhood anti-ICE Training,” which will be held at the ICC Education Center in Ann Arbor.

The Inter-Cooperative Council (ICC) Education Center bills itself as a non-profit “student operated, affordable housing co-op creating safe spaces and inclusive communities.”

The “No Kings” protest was completely organic, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise 😉 pic.twitter.com/dqA8UJnHb4 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) October 20, 2025

At the Ann Arbor “No Kings” protest, a far-left anarchist contingent handed out these flyers threatening that if their demands are not met—the dismantling of ICE, Homeland Security, law enforcement, the Supreme Court, and property rights—they will escalate their attacks and… pic.twitter.com/mxgKYwLmU3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 21, 2025

Megyn Kelly showed much of the violent messaging at the “No Kings” protests that the legacy media refused to air:

