Special to WorldTribune, November 20, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, November 17, 2026

Among the basics learned by future U.S. officers at its military academies, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called for the study of real constitutional crises such as the ones that transpired in the closing days of President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Hegseth spoke last week at the Naval War College and announced major reforms for military service schools, including studying the ramifications of phone calls placed to communist China by retired Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, who in late 2020 and subsequently during the Biden Administration served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Hegseth urged continuing study of traditional military affairs, including political scientist Samuel Huntington’s 1957 book “The Soldier and the State” that saluted a professional, nonpartisan military under civilian control.

“But our syllabi systematically ignore the modern crises unfolding before our eyes,” he said.

“When a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff engages in actions during a presidential transition that raised profound constitutional questions regarding civilian control of the military, that is not a topic to be swept under the rug,” he said.

“Just because some of you know Mark Milley, doesn’t mean we should not study his failures,” Mr. Hegseth said. “It is arguably the most significant civil military crisis since President Truman relieved General Douglas MacArthur in 1951. Our war colleges should study it, debate it and reinforce the foundational constitutional principle that the military is strictly subordinate to elected civilian authority.”

Gen. Milley’s calls in the tense period before and after the disputed 2020 presidential election were to People’s Liberation Army Gen. Li Zuocheng. The first provided assurances that the United States had no intention of attacking China.

A second call added assurances to the Chinese general that the Chinese military would be warned of any impending attack in advance — “a highly unusual claim that would violate operational security for military contingencies,” noted security correspondent Bill Gertz in a Washington Times report.

The calls on Oct. 30, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021, justified by what Pentagon officials then said was shocking intelligence that the Chinese mistakenly believed U.S. forces were preparing to attack China.

Gen. Milley defended the calls as justified by the need for strategic stability. He testified to Congress in September 2021 that there was “a significant degree of intelligence” that the Chinese military was on alert for a U.S. attack in October 2020 in the run-up to the November U.S. presidential election.

The claim, however, was flatly denied by top Trump officials at the time, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Related: Top Trump officials: Milley calls undermined ‘whole of government’ approach to China, September 21, 2021

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