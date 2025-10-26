Hello? WHO’s ‘health emergency’ plan would override governments on any ‘global crisis’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 26, 2025

It’s not clear who takes the World Health Organization (WHO) and its authority seriously.

WHO does. It has quietly released what it calls a “National health emergency alert and response framework” which would serve as a “global health emergency” plan that would allow the organization to override governments during any “global crisis” it deems fits within the plan, an analysis said.

The WHO’s plan “would hand unprecedented authority to unelected global bureaucrats — giving them the power to command ’emergency coordination’ not just during pandemics, but for virtually any global crisis, including climate change and online speech,” investigative journalist Natalie Winters noted in an Oct. 24 Substack.com analysis.

The WHO states in the plan that “emergencies” will no longer be confined to infectious disease. Instead, they can include “climate-related events, natural disasters, or social disruptions” that threaten what the organization calls “global health security.”

Buried inside the document’s “National and International Emergency Coordination” section, Winters wrote, is the WHO’s outline of a “sweeping new vision for centralized command.”

The plan states that “coordination mechanisms must be established at all levels — national, regional, and international — under the direction of the WHO.”

Winters noted: “In other words, your country’s response to a declared ’emergency’ would no longer be your country’s alone.”

The plan calls for “alignment” between local and global actors, emphasizing that national systems must “integrate fully with WHO-led coordination structures.” It even warns that countries acting independently risk “fragmented and inefficient” outcomes — bureaucratic doublespeak for defying WHO control.

The plan calls for the formation of a Global Health Emergency Corps (GHEC) which the WHO insists would offer “a more uniform approach to health emergency workforce strengthening and coordination. The GHEC recognizes that a consistently organized health emergency workforce in every country, with interoperable surge capacities and an interconnected group of leaders at regional and global levels, provides the basis for a more coordinated and therefore effective response to health emergencies and pandemics.”

Translated?

“The WHO is building a standing international response force that can be deployed under its leadership, with national personnel effectively integrated into a worldwide command structure,” Winters wrote. “It’s the bureaucratic version of NATO, but with no votes, no oversight, and no national veto.”

The WHO’s plan also calls for what it characterizes as “social listening” — the monitoring of online conversations to identify “misinformation trends” during crises, which the WHO insists is a “vital tool for managing public perception,” revealing the organization’s view that speech itself is now part of the emergency landscape.

Winters noted: “By combining social media surveillance with an international ’emergency corps,’ the WHO is constructing an infrastructure capable of policing both global events and public opinion. That’s not health policy; that’s information control.”

